LSU Lands Commitment From 2022 Four-Star Safety Bryan Allen Jr.

The Tigers landed another big fish out of the 2022 recruiting class Thursday when four-star safety Bryan Allen Jr. announced his commitment to the LSU program.

"I have decided to commit to Louisiana State University !!" Allen wrote in a Twitter post Thursday morning.

With Allen on board, the Tigers have done a magnificent job of locking in some of the top defensive backs in the country for the 2022 class. In addition to Allen, who is the No. 2 ranked safety in the class according to 247Sports, LSU has also received commitments from cornerback Khamauri Rogers, who is the No. 6 cornerback in the class and Bryce Anderson, the No. 4 ranked safety in the class.

Rogers and Anderson are both four-star players and so is receiver Decoldest Crawford, who is the fourth player that LSU has committed for the 2022 season.

Allen, a 6-foot-0, 183-pound prospect out of Aledo, Texas, just received his offer from LSU on Feb. 12. He chose the Tigers over SEC schools Arkansas, Texas A & M and Florida as well as Oklahoma, Texas and Baylor in the Big-12.

It's never to early to start planning for the future and that's exactly what Orgeron and the coaching staff have done with this impressive defensive backs haul. It would be the surprise of the century if Derek Stingley comes back for a second season in 2022, which would leave a then junior Elias Ricks and potentially Cordale Flott as the lone returning starters from the secondary.

LSU has yet to receive a commitment in the secondary from the 2021 class but it's still in the early stages of filling out that class as well.