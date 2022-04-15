LSU Football Lands Elite 2023 Safety Prospect Ryan Yaites

The LSU secondary is wasting no time building its future, picking up a commitment from 2023 safety Ryan Yaites, the second addition of the week.





Yaites becomes the second safety prospect to join the program this week as the Tigers also welcomed commit Michael Daugherty to the class as well. A Denton, Texas native, pursuing and landing a prospect like Yaites shows some of the early reach this coaching staff is having in the south, particularly coach Kerry Cooks who has a ton of experience recruiting Texas.





As a junior last season, Yaites had 42 tackles and eight pass breakups, showing off his 6-foot-1 length. In addition to Yaites and Daugherty, the Tigers also have two commitments on the offensive side of the ball in tight end Max Markway and wide receiver Omarion Miller.





There’s no denying the work this staff has to do in rebuilding this roster’s youth, particularly in the secondary where much of the depth consists of transfers and upperclassmen. Having some younger talent to eventually build around a core of Sage Ryan, Derrick Davis and Matthew Langlois at safety is a need for this defense.





"I'm not panicked by the fact that we only have a handful of commitments right now," recruiting coordinator Brian Polian said. "I think things will speed up here over the next four to six weeks. We're set up for some summer visits but I feel like we're on pace. The evaluation process has been really thorough and the coaches have been fantastic."







With four spots filled, the focus will be on building up other positions of need, including the offensive line, cornerback, running back, tight end and defensive line.