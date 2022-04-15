Skip to main content

LSU Football Lands Elite 2023 Safety Prospect Ryan Yaites

Second defensive pickup of the week for Tigers as 2023 class heats up

The LSU secondary is wasting no time building its future, picking up a commitment from 2023 safety Ryan Yaites, the second addition of the week.


Yaites becomes the second safety prospect to join the program this week as the Tigers also welcomed commit Michael Daugherty to the class as well. A Denton, Texas native, pursuing and landing a prospect like Yaites shows some of the early reach this coaching staff is having in the south, particularly coach Kerry Cooks who has a ton of experience recruiting Texas.


As a junior last season, Yaites had 42 tackles and eight pass breakups, showing off his 6-foot-1 length. In addition to Yaites and Daugherty, the Tigers also have two commitments on the offensive side of the ball in tight end Max Markway and wide receiver Omarion Miller.

Scroll to Continue

Read More


There’s no denying the work this staff has to do in rebuilding this roster’s youth, particularly in the secondary where much of the depth consists of transfers and upperclassmen. Having some younger talent to eventually build around a core of Sage Ryan, Derrick Davis and Matthew Langlois at safety is a need for this defense.


"I'm not panicked by the fact that we only have a handful of commitments right now," recruiting coordinator Brian Polian said. "I think things will speed up here over the next four to six weeks. We're set up for some summer visits but I feel like we're on pace. The evaluation process has been really thorough and the coaches have been fantastic." 


With four spots filled, the focus will be on building up other positions of need, including the offensive line, cornerback, running back, tight end and defensive line.

LSU Tigers

dylan crews
Baseball

LSU Baseball Can't Get Out of Own Way in 5-4 Loss to Arkansas

By Glen West10 hours ago
IMG_4966
Football

Tiger Practice Report: LSU Players Return to Field, Others Absent

By Glen West13 hours ago
USATSI_15916568
Football

LSU Football Adds Familiar Face Back to 2022 Roster

By Glen West18 hours ago
USATSI_18032461
Football

Did LSU's Pro Day Impact Cornerback Derek Stingley in Latest NFL Mock Drafts?

By Glen West20 hours ago
USATSI_17964311
Football

Three LSU Football Players Who Have Impressed in 2022 Spring Camp

By Zack Nagy22 hours ago
e4ae2fa2-f7ab-4081-b43e-e7179fd44221
Football

What LSU Football Gets With Addition of 2023 Safety Michael Daugherty

By Brian SmithApr 14, 2022
USATSI_17549589
Basketball

LSU Basketball Guard Justice Williams to Return to Program

By Glen WestApr 13, 2022
e4ae2fa2-f7ab-4081-b43e-e7179fd44221
Football

2023 Safety Michael Daugherty Commits to LSU Football

By Glen WestApr 13, 2022