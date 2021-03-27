With Pro Day Right Around the Corner, It's a Last Ditch Effort For LSU Players to Improve 2021 NFL Draft Stock

LSU's pro day is March 31, which means for eight LSU football players, it's one last time to prove to scouts and NFL talent evaluators what they're made of.

Ragardless of what happens next week, the draft stock of Ja'Marr Chase is not likely to be impacted by the pro day events. But for players like receiver Terrace Marshall, Jabril Cox or JaCoby Stevens, this upcoming pro day event is crucial.

All along Marshall has been on the cusp of the first round, going in the high 20's in some mock drafts and slipping into the second round of other mocks. Former NFL head coach Jim Mora believes that Marshall is a round one talent and that it says a lot that Marshall came back for his junior season and had the kind of production he did.

He could see Marshall landing a number of different places but the one Mora really likes in terms of fit is the Baltimore Ravens, where former teammate Patrick Queen was drafted just last year.

"I think unfortunately he's been kind of the overlooked guy with Justin Jefferson and then with Ja'Marr but I think he's a first round talent and I think he'll get picked in the first round. He's too big, he's too fast, he's too physical, he runs great routes. I don't see any negatives in his game.

"I'd be surprised if he gets out of the first round. He's just got huge upside in the NFL."

Of course a few other highly thought of LSU prospects in this class are linebacker Jabril Cox and safety JaCoby Stevens. Cox and Stevens were a part of a Tigers' defense that failed to come close to meeting expectations in 2020 and there was curiosity as to whether it might've affected their draft stock.

Cox was once viewed as a potential first round pick before the season but has recently settled into that second round range while Stevens is most likely a third round pick, with the New York Jets showing some heavy interest in him.

"Cox only had one year at LSU and he was a guy who's tape just jumped off the film because he has a different level of speed and athletic traits than others," Mora said. "He made plays and you're looking at a guy that's got length, he's got tremendous covering ability and went down to the Senior Bowl and had a great week."

It also helps that scouts usually don't take a defense's performance and hold it against the particular player. Can a player run, bend, change direction, take on blocks, play the ball in the air? Those are all questions that scouts and talent evaluators are trying to figure out and not so much how the defense they were a part of played.

"When NFL scouts are going in and evaluating a player, they're not looking at how a defense as a whole performed. They're looking at how that individual player performed within that defense and they're looking at measurables."

In addition to Marshall, Cox and Stevens, Tyler Shelvin, Racey McMath, Tory Carter and Kary Vincent will also be in attendance. Shelvin and Vincent both opted out of the 2020 season so it'll be crucial for their draft stocks that they show off some of their athletic ability.

To watch the Tigers' pro day events, tune into SEC Network at 10 a.m. for full coverage.