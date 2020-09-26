SI.com
LSUCountry
HomeFootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger Den
Search

No. 6 LSU Gashed for SEC Record 623 Yards By Mississippi State Air Raid Attack, Lose Opener 44-34

Glen West

The campus and Tiger Walk were bare, the cardboard cutouts and 25,000 socially distanced fans were out to watch as LSU surrendered an historic 623 yards passing in a 44-34 losing effort to Mississippi State. It's the first time in 672 days the Tigers have lost a game.

Saturday's game one performance was a shock to the system as it was the first time since 2018 where LSU (0-1) actually trailed at halftime. It only became more jaw dropping as Mississippi State quarterback KJ Costello torched a young, depleted Tiger secondary. It was a forgettable outing for Bo Pelini and the LSU defense cornerbacks who were without one of the nation's best defenders. 

The secondary found out Saturday morning it'd likely have to play without star sophomore cornerback Derek Stingley but the way LSU was gashed in the middle of the field by Costello and company, how much of an impact he would've had is fair to point out. 

The sophomore became ill Friday night and needed medical care at the hospital, though he was released later. With the monumental adjustment, LSU turned to Cordale Flott, Darren Evans and Elias Ricks, all of whom struggled in the first half. Mike Leach and KJ Costello took advantage in a major way. 

Costello passed for an SEC record 623 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions on the depleted LSU secondary. It was a wake up call game for many of the young LSU cornerbacks who all had moments of lapses throughout the course of the game.

Running back Kylin Hill went for 158 yards through the air while receiver Osirus Mitchell posted 183 yards and Javonta Payton added an additional 122 yards receiving. 

It wasn't all bad defensively as the Tigers forced four turnovers, including two interceptions off Costello. With 11:41 to go in the final frame, Ricks made an acrobatic interception off Costello, turning into a Terrace Marshall touchdown two plays later. 

Senior safety JaCoby Stevens completely flipped the momentum, strip sacking Costello on the very next play to set up LSU for the game-tying field goal. The quick turnaround wasn't enough in the end, as back-to-back drives ended in a field goal and touchdown for the Bulldogs, putting a pin in the Tigers comeback attempt.

The struggles from the LSU secondary put a ton of pressure on the LSU offense, pressure that Brennan and company were able to respond to on and off in the second half.

The offense clearly took some time to settle in as the Tigers put together one successful drive in a first half riddled with drops, sacks and miscues. Myles Brennan was forced out of the pocket consistently as his receivers struggled to get open. 

Freshman tight end Arik Gilbert and his three catches for 32 yards were the highlight of the first half for an offense that mustered 146 yards of total offense. LSU sat starters Terrace Marshall, Racey McMath and Kayshon Boutte for the first drive of the second half after inconsistent play.  

Brennan finished the day with 345 yards passing, three touchdowns and two interceptions, a critical interception in the third quarter where his hand was hit looking for McMath. That pick was followed by a fourth Costello touchdown start the final quarter saw LSU take a two score hit. 

Marshall finished with eight receptions for 122 yards and two touchdowns while Chris Curry led the team in rushing with 47 yards on nine carries.

LSU will now prepare for a road outing with Vanderbilt next weekend. 

THANKS FOR READING LSU COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Live Gameday Updates/Thread: No. 6 LSU Football vs Mississippi State

Follow along for updates throughout LSU's 2020 opener with Bulldogs

Glen West

LSU Cornerback Derek Stingley Season Opener in Doubt Due to Illness, Not COVID-19 Related

With Stingley out, expect Flott, Ricks to handle cornerback duties

Glen West

LSU Football 2021 Quarterback Commit Garrett Nussmeier Put on a Show Friday Night

Nussmeier, Hundley make big plays en route to wins

Glen West

LSU's Myles Brennan, Terrace Marshall Placed on College Football Top-25 "Most Important Players" List by ESPN

How Brennan, Marshall can change the perception of LSU in 2020

Glen West

by

Glen West

Important Game Notes Ahead of No. 6 LSU, Mississippi State Matchup

Ed Orgeron and company hold the nations longest current winning streak heading into Saturday’s matchup

Glen West

Tiger Predictions: How No. 6 LSU Football Picks Up Game One Win Over Mississippi State

Brennan, passing attack poised for big week one debut

Glen West

by

Smitty79

How to Watch/Listen to No. 6 LSU vs Mississippi State

Tigers set to kickoff against Bulldogs Saturday afternoon on CBS

Glen West

2022 Athlete Idris Williams’ Recruitment Heating Up With Recent LSU Football Interest

LSU offer hasn’t come through yet but Tigers staying in communication with Florida native

Glen West

LSU, SEC Basketball Given Dec. 29 Start Date by Conference

SEC teams to play full 18-game conference schedule, LSU schedule will likely need to be altered

Glen West

LSU Football 2021 Target Korey Foreman Will be Back in Baton Rouge This Weekend

SI All-American analyst starting to think LSU could be the spot for talented edge rusher

Glen West

by

BigDad1