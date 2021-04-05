FootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger DenSI.com
Search

Report: LSU Football Analyst Russ Callaway Taking Job With New York Giants

Callaway spent one season at LSU as offensive analyst, was previously an offensive coordinator at Samford
Author:
Updated:
Original:

LSU senior offensive analyst Russ Callaway is taking a position as an offensive assistant with the New York Giants, according to Al.com reporter Matt Zenitz. 

The loss of Callaway is significant for this staff as he was an offensive analyst during the 2020 season for the Tigers, working closely with then offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger. After the season, coach Ed Orgeron promoted him to senior offensive analyst, which would've given him more on field duties.

The Tigers still have analysts Jorge Munoz, Mark Hutson, Carter Sheridan, Collin D'Angelo, Tyler Tettleton and Tyler Spotts-Orgeron on the offensive side of the ball.

Callaway had experience in play calling, serving as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Samford before being hired by LSU prior to the 2020 season. Before spending five years as Samford's offensive coordinator, Callaway won back-to-back national championships at Alabama, where he assisted then defensive coordinator Kirby Smart with the linebackers.

In 2018, under Callaway's instruction, Samford led the FCS in passing yards and was given a tremendous stamp of approval from Orgeron immediately after being hired.

"He is tremendous," Orgeron told Off the Bench over the summer in 2020. "I think Russ is going to be a great coach in college football. He already proved himself at Samford and had one of the best offenses in the country.

As an analyst, Callaway worked closely with Ensminger, breaking down film and drawing up various adjustments the offense could make in order to run more efficiently. 

"Russ works strictly with Coach Ensminger as the offensive coordinator, so he is making cut ups and breaking down film and knows all the offense and the adjustments Ensminger has to make," Orgeron said. "He puts them on paper and sits by Ensminger’s side all day. Those two work great together."

Photo courtesy of LSUsports.

FB_CP_032521_37822
Football

Report: LSU Football Analyst Russ Callaway Taking Job With New York Giants

decoldest crawford
Football

LSU Football Commit Decoldest Crawford Sees Big Future Ahead for 2022 Class

USATSI_14247307
Football

What LSU Football's Tyler Shelvin Hopes to Prove to NFL Teams After Opt Out Year

dugas vandy.jfif
Baseball

LSU Baseball Swept By No. 1 Vanderbilt in 5-4 Loss, Keep Game Three Competitive

FB_CP_033121_48875
Football

Former NFL Coach Thinks LSU Football Prospects Dramatically Improved 2021 Draft Stock at Pro Day

USATSI_15246535
Football

LSU Football Offensive Line Focusing on Bringing Everyone Up to Equal Footing

hill vanderbilt.jfif
Baseball

LSU Baseball Drops Series to No. 1 Vanderbilt 11-2 as Bats Remain Cold, Tigers Lose Jaden Hill

jaden hill miss state.jfif
Baseball

LSU Pitcher Jaden Hill Forced to Leave Vanderbilt Outing With Injury