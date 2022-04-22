Maason Smith Ready to Show True Dominance As Phenomenal Spring Wraps Up With LSU

Maason Smith knows he has the talent to be an All-SEC, All-American kind of piece for LSU in year two. After a true freshman season where he earned playing time early, got hurt and missed a good chunk of the year, there's a sense of urgency he's approaching this offseason with.

For much of his career, Smith has been able to physically dominate his opponents with just his brute size and strength. But one of the lessons he took away from his first season in college was that there are more important elements to being a consistent force at this level.

He's spent even more time in the weight room since fully recovering from a leg injury, but it's his dedication to the mental side of the game through film study and learning to be more technically sound in the trenches that's really elevated his game.

"I've definitely been in the weight room getting stronger. That's a big part of playing in the SEC West, you ain't in high school anymore and can't throw everybody around," Smith said. "Thinking more tactical and just improving my game day by day. When I lose a rep, I get mad because I'm hard on myself."

Since day one, Smith has grabbed the coaching staff's attention through his dominance in approach, preparation and skill. Many in the program are not shy to point out the immense expectations he has for himself and the team as spring ball comes to a close on April 23.

After playing in nine games, combining for 19 tackles and four sacks in 2021, Smith knew there was plenty left in the tank and gained valuable experience learning what to expect at the SEC level. His five tackle performance against Kentucky was by far his most impactful in conference play but he didn't see the consistency carry over.

“I knew I had talent to do it, but I didn’t know if I could do it every day. Being more consistent with my game, I try to go hard every play," Smith said. "I hate losing. Freshman year I was just getting put into the system. I was making some plays, but it wasn’t who I truly am. I think from last year I have grown up with technique and trusting my eyes and power, and I think this year will be a lot better.”

Through all of his hard work the last several months, there's still an aspect that you can't really measure until getting on the field and going head to head with other offensive linemen. Smith has that opportunity and relishes matchups against a veteran like Cam Wire and rising young talent like Miles Frazier and Will Campbell.

A chance to go against others in his weight class has proven to be all the difference in the world and he's winning the majority of those one-on-one battles in camp. It's also allowed Smith to build that chemistry with guys like Jaquelin Roy, Ali Gaye and BJ Ojulari, who Smith expects to share a good portion of the time with on the field.

"All of us add a different aspect to the game into what we're trying to do. As a group we work very good together and it's really just building chemistry," Smith said. "Last year the older dudes would hang with the older dudes and younger guys with the younger guys and there's nothing wrong with that. My positive will help his negative, and his negative will help my positive. It goes hand-in-hand with everyone working together.”

Like so many other position groups on the roster, the defensive line has spent the spring experimenting and that includes moving Smith all over the line as a result. He's spent a bunch of time on the inside but also in four and five-tech situations as a defensive end on the outside.

When healthy in 2021, Smith started on the inside but would eventually move to defensive end with injuries to players. It certainly sounds like the Tigers want to keep that flexibility open with a potential All-SEC, All-American type talent heading into 2022.

"My thing is that with my game, I am a versatile player that can play on the inside or play on the outside. So, they’ve been moving me around everywhere," Smith said. "Competition makes all of us better. For me playing on the inside this year, me and Jaquelin do our thing. He might get one play but it'll fuel me to get the next. We're all pushing together, we all can be great and we all give good effort."