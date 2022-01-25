Skip to main content

LSU Making Strong Push for Running Back TreVonte Citizen

After successful visit over the weekend, Tigers making final case to one of Louisiana's top remaining prospects

Head coach Brian Kelly and the Tigers continue to recruit elite in-state talent as the 2022 recruiting cycle dwindles down. With four-star running back and Lake Charles native TreVonte Citizen still on the board, this LSU staff is making a push to land the explosive talent.

Citizen, who was committed to the Tigers for most of the fall, saw his recruitment blow up after his junior season while reeling in major Power Five offers. Ultimately committing to the Tigers before the start of his senior season, he backed off of his commitment while LSU rounded out their new coaching staff.

It’s no secret why the Tigers are making Citizen a high priority target. An explosive back who uses his strength and athleticism well, he can do it all with the ball in his hands. Adding him to the arsenal of running backs LSU already has on the roster would have the rich get richer.

Hiring Frank Wilson to this revamped coaching staff, he’s done a tremendous job recruiting Citizen, getting him back on campus for a visit this previous weekend. It’s all about relationships for the Lake Charles native and after LSU didn’t retain former running backs coach Kevin Faulk, Citizen began looking heavily at other schools, namely Auburn and Florida.

Wilson is going to be the major piece of the puzzle for LSU. Though Citizen has looked at other schools and gone on a myriad of visits over the last few weeks, the Tigers are still heavily in the mix. And after a weekend with Wilson in his ear, the elite-level of recruiting he is capable of doing is a surefire way to gain momentum of Citizen to Death Valley.

Wilson has already landed one of the top transfer portal running backs in Penn State’s Noah Cain and is showing no signs of slowing down. An incredible recruiter, the addition of Wilson to this staff gives LSU the edge in landing Louisiana talent, looking to add to his list of top in-state signees with Citizen next.

This LSU running back room is stacked heading into spring ball with Cain now in the mix. He is set to compete for RB1 duties alongside John Emery, Corey Kiner, Armoni Goodwin, Tre Bradford and former walk-on Josh Williams.

After Tyrion Davis-Price declared for the NFL Draft, this running back competition is wide open and Citizen could certainly insert himself into the conversation if committing to the Tigers. The ability to be an immediate impact player at any program he lands at, he’d add to a deep running back room in Baton Rouge.

As the Feb. 2 National Signing Day inches closer, the Tigers will be taking the recruitment of Citizen down to the wire. With Frank Wilson in LSU’s corner, the Tigers chances remain that much greater than the rest.

Citizen is set to visit Florida and Miami before making his decision and it’ll be imperative the Tigers and Wilson continue their all-out pursuit of the highly coveted running back. With a new coaching staff looking to leave a lasting impression, it’s going to be interesting to see where Citizen lands after momentum building and a successful visit to Death Valley.

