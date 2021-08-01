Sports Illustrated home
LSU Rookie Receiver Terrace Marshall Working Towards Big Role With Carolina Panthers

Marshall adjusting to NFL life quickly as he carves out role in the slot position in Carolina
As NFL training camps around the league open up, there are many exciting, young LSU prospects who are competing for playing time. Terrace Marshall, a second round pick of the Carolina Panthers, is already leaving a strong impression on the coaching staff.

The former Tigers' star reunites with Joe Brady in Carolina as Brady played a critical role in Marshall's breakout 2019 season where he secured 13 touchdowns for the purple and gold. During his career at LSU, Marshall was primarily utilized as an outside weapon because of his 6-foot-4 size. 

But in today's age of modern, positionless football, the Panthers are trying Marshall out all over the field, including the slot, where he's making play after play according to head coach Matt Rhule.

"They're doing a nice job of identifying a role for him and saying: 'Hey, just concentrate on this right now," Rhule said. "He's a very coachable young man, works hard, so I'd say all signs are positive so far."

Marshall was always a deep ball threat as well as a primary target in the redzone over the last couple of years with the Tigers. He's now trying to adapt to the speed of the NFL game, especially alongside the likes of DJ Moore and Robby Anderson, two guys who figure to be heavily involved in the offense under Brady and new quarterback Sam Darnold. 

From experience, Marshall knows that understanding the playbook and putting in consistent effort will get him touches in the offense under Brady. The Tigers were able to spread it around so much in 2019 that Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and Marshall all broke records en route to successful careers in purple and gold. 

"I feel like it benefits not only me, but it benefits everybody playing alongside me," Marshall said of Brady's offense. "Everybody eats; that's the mentality from Joe Brady. He likes to feed everybody the ball and make sure everybody's getting their share.

"I just feel like as long as I stay focused, keep my head down and keep grinding, stay in my playbook, come out here and execute and do what my coaches ask, everything's going to play out well."

