Skip to main content

2023 Cornerback Jordan Matthews Would Fill Huge Need for In State LSU

One of the top recruits in Louisiana, Jordan Matthews, has LSU among his top group of programs.

One of the top players in Louisiana for the class of 2023 would be Jordan Matthews. The local cornerback is athletic and rangy enough that he could play receiver, cornerback, or safety. 

But for the most part, college football programs are recruiting Matthews at cornerback, a position of need for the purple and gold in this recruiting cycle.The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Matthews has earned roughly 30 offers, but he’s starting to dwindle his list. 

“Texas, Texas A&M, Michigan, Georgia, LSU, Purdue and there’s a couple more. I can’t name all of them off the top of my head,” Matthews admitted.

Matthews is not only a really good player but a fantastic student, and that helps his recruitment quite a bit. With official visits about to take place across the country, Matthews was asked if he had any set up for the crucial recruiting month.

“Not any (visits) just yet, but I do have some that I’ll start planning,” Matthews said. 

As for a timeline to make a college decision, Matthews is not yet dead set on a commitment date, but does have a roundabout idea.

“Yea, probably June or July,” Matthews stated with confidence.

As for whether the Baton Rouge (La.) Woodlawn's star player grew up rooting for LSU, that’s an evolving situation.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“I did,” Matthews admitted. “I did, but I got more mature, and I see what’s out there now.”

Overall, Matthews is a really unique recruit and one that’s in LSU’s backyard. He would be a tremendous get for the coaching staff of the Tigers. 

But Matthews also wants to see at least a few schools prior to making a college decision. When it comes to being close to home, Matthews commented with the following statement.

“No, I’m open to anybody,” Matthews said.

So, with an elite skill set for cornerback combined with tremendous academics, what is going to be the determining factor for Matthews to make a final college decision?

“Like, how the coaching staff develops players, and how often they ship players out to the league (NFL). That’s the ultimate goal," Matthews said. "I want to major in business, so how good of a business school they have.”

LSU will have to battle with several of the usual suspects to land LSU Fighting with top SEC foes for Matthews’ services, but this young man is well worth the effort as he could be a recruit that plays early in his college career. 

 

LSU Tigers

USATSI_16967248
Football

Evaluating a Deep LSU Football Receivers Room After Spring Camp

By Zack Nagy1 hour ago
USATSI_18035603
Football

How to Watch LSU Football at 2022 NFL Draft

By Glen West23 hours ago
551C1192-5E54-46F1-AC2D-0E6FC78C959F
Football

Louisiana Recruits Flying Under the Radar in Upcoming Classes

By Glen WestApr 27, 2022
USATSI_17964301
Football

Three LSU Players Who Made Biggest Jump in Spring Football

By Glen WestApr 27, 2022
USATSI_16785969
Football

Report: LSU Defensive Lineman Joseph Evans Enters Transfer Portal

By Glen WestApr 26, 2022
reyzelman tulane
Baseball

LSU Pitching Hitting its Stride As Tigers Shift Focus To Second Straight Home SEC Series

By Glen WestApr 26, 2022
USATSI_16424326
Football

Best Fits for LSU Football Players in 2022 NFL Draft

By Zack NagyApr 26, 2022
USATSI_16965669
Football

Malik Nabers Adapting to Starting, Leadership Role With LSU Receiver Room

By Glen WestApr 25, 2022