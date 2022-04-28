2023 Cornerback Jordan Matthews Would Fill Huge Need for In State LSU

One of the top recruits in Louisiana, Jordan Matthews, has LSU among his top group of programs.

One of the top players in Louisiana for the class of 2023 would be Jordan Matthews. The local cornerback is athletic and rangy enough that he could play receiver, cornerback, or safety.

But for the most part, college football programs are recruiting Matthews at cornerback, a position of need for the purple and gold in this recruiting cycle.The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Matthews has earned roughly 30 offers, but he’s starting to dwindle his list.

“Texas, Texas A&M, Michigan, Georgia, LSU, Purdue and there’s a couple more. I can’t name all of them off the top of my head,” Matthews admitted.

Matthews is not only a really good player but a fantastic student, and that helps his recruitment quite a bit. With official visits about to take place across the country, Matthews was asked if he had any set up for the crucial recruiting month.

“Not any (visits) just yet, but I do have some that I’ll start planning,” Matthews said.

As for a timeline to make a college decision, Matthews is not yet dead set on a commitment date, but does have a roundabout idea.

“Yea, probably June or July,” Matthews stated with confidence.

As for whether the Baton Rouge (La.) Woodlawn's star player grew up rooting for LSU, that’s an evolving situation.

“I did,” Matthews admitted. “I did, but I got more mature, and I see what’s out there now.”

Overall, Matthews is a really unique recruit and one that’s in LSU’s backyard. He would be a tremendous get for the coaching staff of the Tigers.

But Matthews also wants to see at least a few schools prior to making a college decision. When it comes to being close to home, Matthews commented with the following statement.

“No, I’m open to anybody,” Matthews said.

So, with an elite skill set for cornerback combined with tremendous academics, what is going to be the determining factor for Matthews to make a final college decision?

“Like, how the coaching staff develops players, and how often they ship players out to the league (NFL). That’s the ultimate goal," Matthews said. "I want to major in business, so how good of a business school they have.”

LSU will have to battle with several of the usual suspects to land LSU Fighting with top SEC foes for Matthews’ services, but this young man is well worth the effort as he could be a recruit that plays early in his college career.