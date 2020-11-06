LSU has been largely disappointing at the halfway mark of the 2020 season but there have been some impressive individual performances that are encouraging. Freshmen are getting early reps and making a big impact while there are a few returners who have vastly improved from a season ago.

Yesterday, the MVP, offensive player of the year and freshman of the year were named. Terrace Marshall, Myles Brennan and Arik Gilbert all made that list at the mid way point of the season. Today, we take a look at defensive player of the year, most improved and the coach who's done a phenomenal job with his position group.

Defensive Player of the Year: Elias Ricks (CB)

There certainly hasn't been much to cheer about on the defensive side of the ball this season and Ricks certainly isn't without his share of mistakes. But the freshman has shown rapid improvement over the first five weeks of the season. He's also proven to be one of the better playmakers in coverage in the SEC during the first half of the season.

In five starts opposite Derek Stingley, Ricks has recorded 11 tackles, 0.5 tackles for a loss, three interceptions and five passes defended. He's tied for the conference and nation lead in interceptions and his defended passes ranks No. 3 in the conference.

After a rough week one outing against Mississippi State, Ricks has slowly been settling in as an up and coming cornerback to watch across the SEC.

"He's a competitive guy by nature, even after practice he's getting in extra work," linebacker Jabril Cox said. "With those three interceptions, it's a testament to the hard work he's done before and after practice."

Defensive end BJ Ojulari should also be considered as the Tigers' best defensive player through five games. The freshman has recorded four sacks and is quickly becoming an every down pass rusher for LSU. The fact that two true freshmen are on this list shows that the future is bright in Baton Rouge.

Both Ricks and Ojulari are graded as top five true freshman defenders in the country by PFF.

Most Improved Player: Jaray Jenkins (WR)

There were a few names to consider for this spot, including running back John Emery and Marshall as well. But considering the nature in which Jenkins' career has been up to this point, the first half to the 2020 season has been a remarkable improvement.

The sophomore appeared in seven games during his redshirt freshman season for the Tigers during their championship run, bringing in five catches for 67 yards. But through five games in 2020, he's proven to be a consistent cog in this offense in the passing attack.

Jenkins is No. 3 on the team in catches and yards with 13 receptions for 234 yards. His 18 yards per catch also leads the team.

"He has done a tremendous job. He is one of our most improved football players," Orgeron said before the Auburn game. "He has come here and done a tremendous job. I'm so happy about what he's doing. I think we need to get him the ball more. I know he represents Alexandria, represents that area. He's very proud of it, a great young man. I'm happy for him."

Coach of the Year: Greg McMahon

Through five games of the season, no position group has been more consistent or performed better than the special teams unit. From kicker Cade York to punter Zach Von Rosenberg and return man Trey Palmer, the special teams have been a major positive for the purple and gold this season.

Von Rosenberg is averaging 47 yards per punt, has nine punts of over 50 yards and has pinned opponents inside the 20-yard line 13 times this season. Cade York has done a fantastic job as well, knocking in 8-of-10 field goals with his only misses coming from 54 and 45 yards out. He's also drilled all of his extra points.

In the return game, Trey Palmer has been electric on kickoffs, so much so that the Tigers are allowing him to consistently return kickoffs after rarely doing so in 2019. Palmer has returned one kickoff for a touchdown and six for a total of 219 yards. His 93-yard return against South Carolina was the first kickoff return in Tiger Stadium by the Tigers since 1981.

Simply put, special teams has been a grey area in past years but since McMahon took over in 2018, it's become a major strength for the purple and gold.

"On special teams, kickoff return, Trey Palmer is a positive right now for us. Our kickoff return team is doing really well. Zach Von Rosenberg continues to punt the ball very well," Orgeron said.