Mike Jones Jr. Ready to Take on New, Challenging Role With LSU Football

As Mike Jones Jr. begins a new chapter in the real Death Valley, the former Clemson linebacker has seen the highs and lows of what college football has to offer. Earning All-ACC honors a season ago, the versatile linebacker showcased his athleticism all season long as he bounced back after, ironically, a national championship loss to LSU in 2019.

Jones Jr. couldn’t help but smile as he looked back on the national championship loss to the Tigers as he now suits up for the purple and gold.

“I remember getting down here and there was just overwhelming pressure,” Jones Jr. said. “You guys were at home, we thought we were the away team. All that little stuff built into the pressure of the game, it was an interesting experience. We go back and watch film and everyone (on LSU)was so happy in that moment, but I was on the other side where we were all heartbroken. I appreciate all the moments and I’m glad you guys won it...Well not glad, because I lost, but being here now, I’m like I’m glad we won.”

Now, as Jones Jr. enters his first fall camp as an LSU Tiger, he’s shifted his focus to what he can bring to this deep linebacker corps. A proven force on the field, Jones Jr. came to Baton Rouge for an expanded role to play in the box.

“I left Clemson to try to find a new role in a system,” Jones Jr. said. “I wanted to play more in the box and it’s been great here in Louisiana. I met Coach Baker, Coach O and Coach Jones on zooms with everything shut down. One of my biggest reasons for coming here was to challenge myself in the SEC West. In the SEC, you can’t take anything for granted, so it’s been a challenge but I’m glad to be here and I’m appreciative of the opportunity.”

Learning a new role and proving his value to a new roster isn’t always the easiest process, but Jones Jr. has embraced the adversity as he adjusts to the new system and inside position. His work ethic and lead by example mentality is putting him in position to provide Coach Orgeron and his staff vital snaps this fall in Death Valley.

“It’s been a challenge,” Jones said. “Since high school, my game has been more outside and it’s a different game. It’s a lot more physical and faster, but I have great teammates and great coaches and they've helped me develop as fast as I can. There’s a lot of competition in that linebacker room, so I’m trying not to get left behind. I’ve gotten better and we’ve gotten better as a whole.”

The leadership of LSU veteran linebacker Damone Clark has played a pivotal role in the successful transition Jones Jr. has had. Along with Clark, Micah Baskerville has taken the athletic talent under his wing to make sure he is fully acclimated come the season opener.

“I have a great relationship with all these guys,” Jones Jr. spoke on this linebackers group. “Damone is the leader of the squad. He’s a great dude, great individual, and great football player. It’s great to have good football players that are good people too. I met Micah Baskerville first and we just kicked it off. He’s a genuine guy and I’ve seen him grow up in the few months I’ve known him. Everybody in this group, I can’t wait to get on the field and play with these guys.”

Surrounded by incredible leaders who want to see Jones Jr. be great provides a calming presence as he enters year one in Tiger Stadium. The former All-ACC stud looks to translate his success to the SEC where he can display his true versatility.

This linebacker corps Coach Orgeron and his staff have assembled is one of the deepest in the country. Led by Clark and Jones Jr., this unit will have offenses on their toes all season long.