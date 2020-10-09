Tiger Predictions: No. 17 LSU Football Maintains Momentum in Week Three Win Over Missouri

LSU's week three matchup with Missouri is just 24 hours away as the purple and gold look to notch a second consecutive win on the road before heading to Gainesville for one of the biggest games on the 2020 schedule. First, LSU will need to handle its business in Columbia.





Here are a few predictions on how we think this weekend’s matchup will play out.

Score Prediction: LSU 30, Missouri 17

Most of this week has been spent talking about the quirky offensive style the defense will face this weekend against Missouri. The offense has flown under the radar a bit.

LSU is coming off an impressive performance on that side of the ball as Myles Brennan found a rhythm with his weapons and the backfield saw the best performance of the season from John Emery.

A combination of a simplified offense and Brennan working on his footwork and pocket presence helped lead to a much more consistent performance last week. It should be another big week through the air as Missouri has allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete 67% of their passes in the first two outings.

"He worked all week on stepping up in the pocket," Orgeron said Monday. "I think we worked very hard on him staying in the pocket, stepping up, and making the right throw, and letting it rip. When he sees it open, let it go."

If last week truly was a sign that Brennan is taking a more permanent step as a dominant SEC quarterback, then a similar outing to Vanderbilt is possible. With a favorable matchup in week three, it's not out of bounds to think a 300+ yard day and three touchdowns is in store for the junior quarterback.

It also helps that a myriad of receivers are stepping up this season. Coming into 2020, we knew that Terrace Marshall would be a reliable source for touchdowns and four on 10 receptions is a fantastic start. But Arik Gilbert, Jaray Jenkins, Kayshon Boutte, Racey McMath and Jontre Kirklin have all had great moments as well.

To date, 11 different skills position players have caught a pass from Brennan, seven of whom have caught at least four passes. LSU is carrying on its tradition from a season ago of spreading the ball around and a number of players are reaping the rewards.

Expect that to continue this week and for the running game to keep up the strong game from last week. Missouri is allowing 171 rushing yards a contest in its first two games against Alabama and Tennessee.

Orgeron will continue with a three back approach but Emery deserves a shot at seeing the field first after a career-high 103 yards against the Commodores.

"It took him a little while for him to come. It's just like any other freshman. Everyone grows at their own pace. John is a terrific young man, a confident young man, hard working," Orgeron said. "Like I said Saturday night, he's gotten bigger and stronger in the weight room. I think Kevin Faulk has done a tremendous job with his development. He knows his plays. He hangs onto the football, and he's very eager."

The defense has been well covered this week with the biggest point of emphasis being to stay in their gaps because of the motions Missouri likes to run. LSU will get defensive tackle Glen Logan back to the fold, adding another body to a defensive front seven that's off to a fast start in 2020.

That is the goal of Bo Pelini's 4-3 scheme after all, to get consistent pressure on the quarterback. This week, because of all of the motions that Missouri will throw at the defense, it's important that the defensive line doesn't get out of position and that the linebackers keep an extra close eye on the backfield.

With eight sacks and six forced turnovers in the first two games, LSU should continue its fast start up front facing a freshman quarterback for the second straight week. Of the six turnovers the defense has forced, four have led to points so it'll be important that the offense continues to capitalize if the defense does indeed force a turnover or two.

No. 3 Florida and its high powered offense is right around the corner so any extra improvement the Tigers can gain on both sides of the ball will be of great value heading into one of the biggest games of the year.