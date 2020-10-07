SI.com
LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Says Schedule Won't Change Much Despite Location Change for Missouri Game

Glen West

LSU will be playing it's second straight game on the road as word was handed down by the SEC Wednesday morning that the Tigers' week three matchup against Missouri will now take place at Faurot Field.

With Hurricane Delta expected to make landfall in Louisiana on Friday, coach Ed Orgeron and LSU will have to pivot but Orgeron doesn't expect the schedule to change all that much. The only unknown at the moment is whether the team will leave on Thursday or Friday evening. 

It'll be just the third time LSU and Missouri will square off in the programs' history but it'll be the first time that the purple and gold play at Faurot Field. 

"The only thing that's different is we're gonna practice in Missouri on Friday, have a little walkthrough," Orgeron said. "They have a little convention center that we can use. That's all that's gonna change."

The game will be played at 11 a.m. as opposed to 8 p.m. and with the game now being on the road, Orgeron is appreciative of the time change. If LSU had to play at 8 p.m., Orgeron said it would've been difficult on the players’ bodies to travel back Sunday and not back back to Baton Rouge until that afternoon.

"It takes two days to recover talking to our trainers and when we play an 11 a.m. game, we're gonna be back in Baton Rouge at around 6 or 7 p.m. on Saturday night. I think our team and our coaches will get more rest and I think it was a big advantage for us," Orgeron said. 

While No. 17 LSU will see the return Glen Logan and likely Chris Curry and Dare Rosenthal as well, Orgeron said that left guard Ed Ingram is "very questionable" this weekend. With redshirt freshman Kardell Thomas also out this weekend, Orgeron said that Charles Turner has been taking snaps at left guard.

"Ed didn't practice yesterday and right now Charles Turner is starting in his place," Orgeron said. 

