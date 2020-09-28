LSU Football To Play First Saturday Night in Death Valley Against Missouri on October 10

LSU will get its first opportunity to play a night game in Death Valley when the Missouri Tigers come to town on Oct. 10. In a schedule release by the SEC on Monday, the conference announced that the battle between the two Tiger teams will kickoff at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

The defending national champs are coming off a disappointing week one loss to Mississippi State (1-0) and are preparing for the first road game of the season in Nashville, taking on Vanderbilt (0-1). As a result of the loss to the Bulldogs, the Tigers have fallen to No. 20 in the AP top 25.

LSU (0-1) will kickoff in Nashville at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Missouri (0-1) is coming off a 38-19 loss to No. 2 Alabama (1-0) in its first matchup of the 2020 season and will now change focus to its week two game with No. 21 Tennessee (1-0).

Here is the full schedule released by the conference on Monday afternoon: