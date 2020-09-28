LSU Football To Play First Saturday Night in Death Valley Against Missouri on October 10
Glen West
LSU will get its first opportunity to play a night game in Death Valley when the Missouri Tigers come to town on Oct. 10. In a schedule release by the SEC on Monday, the conference announced that the battle between the two Tiger teams will kickoff at 8 p.m. on ESPN.
The defending national champs are coming off a disappointing week one loss to Mississippi State (1-0) and are preparing for the first road game of the season in Nashville, taking on Vanderbilt (0-1). As a result of the loss to the Bulldogs, the Tigers have fallen to No. 20 in the AP top 25.
LSU (0-1) will kickoff in Nashville at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Missouri (0-1) is coming off a 38-19 loss to No. 2 Alabama (1-0) in its first matchup of the 2020 season and will now change focus to its week two game with No. 21 Tennessee (1-0).
Here is the full schedule released by the conference on Monday afternoon:
- South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 12 pm ET/11 am CT on SEC Network
- Florida at Texas A&M, 3:30 pm ET/2:30 pm CT on CBS or 12 pm ET/11 am CT on ESPN
- Tennessee at Georgia, 3:30 pm ET/2:30 pm CT on CBS or 12 pm ET/11 am CT on ESPN
- Arkansas at Auburn, 4 pm ET / 3 pm CT on SEC Network
- Alabama at Ole Miss, 6 pm ET / 5 pm CT on ESPN
- Mississippi State at Kentucky, 7:30 pm ET/6:30 pm CT on the SEC Network
- Missouri at LSU, 9 pm ET / 8 pm CT on ESPN