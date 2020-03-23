Latest 2020 NFL Mock Draft Has a New Team Trading Up to Select LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow

Just a month out from one of the biggest weekends of the NFL schedule, the rumors are swirling and the mock drafts are sparking discussion.

The latest 2020 mock draft released by NFL Network draft analyst Lance Zierlein, has four LSU players going in the first round with an interesting shakeup at the top for quarterback Joe Burrow's services. Here's who Zierlein has going in the first round and a few Tigers on the first round bubble that were left off the mock draft.

Joe Burrow (No. 1 overall, Miami Dolphins)

Zierlein has the Dolphins pulling off a major trade to move four spots to take the 2019 Heisman trophy winner.

"If there is any sense in Cincinnati that Burrow doesn't want to be a Bengal long-term, then the team should listen to offers. An NFL executive I consulted with felt that including all three of Miami's first-round picks in this deal would be too much, so I'm sending Cincy Pick Nos. 5 and 18, as well as second-round selections."

Now, for the moment, these are just rumors and there is no real evidence that the Bengals will look to move out of the No. 1 spot. With that being said, three first round picks to dangle at the Bengals is very enticing.

K'Lavon Chaisson (No. 17 overall, Dallas Cowboys)

Chaisson to the Cowboys is an interesting and popular destination for the former LSU pass rusher who turned heads, particularly at the end of the season.

"Dallas selects a slithery edge rusher who put together his best work over the second half of the 2019 season. He should inject some spice into the Cowboys' pass rush."

With a defense that ranked in the middle of the pack (19th) in sacks a season ago, Chaisson would provide a much needed spark to the Cowboys' defense. A defensive line that already features Demarcus Lawrence, Michael Bennett and just signed Gerald McCoy, Chaisson could help make the Dallas defensive line one of the more productive in the NFL next season.

Justin Jefferson (No. 21 overall, Philadelphia Eagles)

While it may be a stretch at this point to think Jefferson will get this far down the draft, the Eagles are a perfect fit for the former Tiger. Jefferson can step in and immediately give quarterback Carson Wentz a dependable, consistent threat from the slot.

"Jefferson has excellent ball skills and was terrific when working from the slot in 2019. He can play inside or outside and offers an upgrade for the offense."

There have been reports that Alshon Jeffery wouldn't mind a change of scenery and with Zach Ertz, Desean Jackson and Nelson Agholor on the roster, the addition of Jefferson would give the Eagles a formidable passing attack in 2020.

Patrick Queen (No. 23 overall, New England Patriots)

Queen in the Bill Belichick Patriot offense would be a best case scenario for the former LSU linebacker. Belichick has coached up some of the best linebackers of the last 20 years including Tedy Bruschi, Rob Ninkovich, Dont'a Hightower and Jamie Collins.

Queen could be the next in line and one of the leaders of a Patriots team that's going through some significant roster turnover of its own.

"Figuring out what Bill Belichick is going to do isn't getting any easier. However, Queen is tough and fast. He could become the new leader of the defense by next year."

A few notable omissions from this mock draft that have been in the first round discussion are safety Grant Delpit and cornerback Kristian Fulton. Both Delpit and Fulton are two players that are not likely to fall too far outside of the first round but could be hurt by the fact there is not a pro day.