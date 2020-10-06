Why LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Cut Up Clips of Drew Brees in the Pocket to Show Myles Brennan

There's no way around it. LSU quarterback Myles Brennan looked like a completely different player from a confidence and execution standpoint in his second start for the purple and gold. After a week of hearing about his inconsistency in week one, Brennan challenged himself and the offense to turn it around.

Brennan talked about the abundance of drill work he did during practice last week to prepare for his second start. From the second drive of Saturday's 41-7 win over Vanderbilt on, Brennan looked like a quarterback in complete control, throwing for 337 yards and four touchdowns.

Ed Orgeron saw first hand the work Brennan was putting in and even cut up some clips of New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and his hall of fame level pocket presence.

"He worked all week on stepping up in the pocket, not scrambling to his right like he usually wants to once he feels pressure," Orgeron said. "Sliding up in the pocket. I made him a little cut-up myself of Drew Brees. I don't know if that worked or not, but I know he studied it.

"I think we worked very hard on him staying in the pocket, stepping up, and making the right throw, and letting it rip. When he sees it open, let it go. That touchdown he made to Terrace, that free safety was sitting right there. That ball was right on the money."

That throw to Marshall is just one of the many on-target deep throws that Brennan has been able to connect on this season. On throws of 20+ yards this season, Brennan has a passer rating of 156.3, tied with Georgia's Stetson Bennett for tops in the country according to Pro Football Focus.

The protection was greatly improved as well, and that was in spite of the loss of Dare Rosenthal. Sophomore Cam Wire started in Rosenthal's place and the Tigers offensive line didn't miss a beat.

It was a performance that Orgeron was very impressed by as the strength of the Commodore defense was up front on the defensive line. As a result, LSU didn't have to give Wire as much help as initially thought.

"I thought he was very good in his protection. We were really worried about their defensive line," Orgeron said. "They had an excellent pass rush. We didn't have to give him as much help as we thought we had to, as far as chipping or sliding his way. Very mature. Cam has been in that program for a while now. He's gained weight, gotten bigger and stronger. Very proud of him."

One of the concerning elements for the offense this season has been the number of drops by the receivers. After a few mishandled passes against Mississippi State, the LSU receivers again dropped a few passes against the Commodores.

“I do believe it's timing of the quarterback, and new receivers catching balls, nervous first game, taking their eyes off of the football, trying to get up the field before they catch the football,” Orgeron said. “They're going to run today for some drops. All our receivers who drop the ball will run extra at practice, and will have extra catches on the jugging machine.”

Moving forward, Brennan having that confidence to step up in the pocket will be predicated on the offensive line giving him the requisite time to throw the ball. One of the knocks on the junior quarterback and his week one performance was holding the ball for too long.

Getting the ball out quicker was a part of the gameplan against Vanderbilt and Brennan went 22-of-34 for 308 yards and three touchdowns when he threw in under three seconds.

"Myles maneuvering in the pocket with pocket presence, being patient and stepping up is something that we worked very hard last week on him doing it, allowing the routes to become open," Orgeron said. "Then when they become open, let her rip, throw it. Make a decision and let's go, and he did that. I thought he did that very well this week."