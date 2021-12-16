News: LSU QB Myles Brennan Removing Name from Transfer Portal, Returning to Program

Brennan set to return for one more season in Baton Rouge after entering name in transfer portal last month

Myles Brennan is returning to LSU. After nearly a month of being in the NCAA transfer portal, the senior quarterback took to social media Thursday to announce his return in the only way possible.

This is an absolute win for the purple and gold to bring Brennan back into the fold with only one current scholarship quarterback on the roster in freshman Garrett Nussmeier. Brennan will not play in the bowl game on Jan. 4 according to Fox 8 reporter Garland Gillen.

Signee Walker Howard will also be on scholarship of course but it's not yet known exactly when he'll join the roster.

Bringing Brennan back to the program gives LSU a veteran presence that is missing following Max Johnson's decision to transfer from the program. There was a sense that LSU and new coach Brian Kelly would be targeting a transfer quarterback to help what is still a very young room.

Brennan comes in and brings instant veteran presence to this group and is the best possible outcome to adding another quarterback to the roster that LSU could've hoped for. According to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, Kelly called Brennan Monday about returning to the program and a few days later Brennan agreed.

After two years of patiently waiting his turn behind Joe Burrow, 2020 was going to be Brennan's true breakout year and it certainly looked that way from a numbers perspective. In the three games as an LSU starter last season, Brennan threw for 1,112 yards and 11 touchdowns in a 1-2 start but suffered a bizarre abdomen injury that kept him out for the rest of the season.

He competed all through spring of 2021 with Max Johnson and Garrett Nussmeier and was poised to make a serious run at the starting job before a freak boating accident left him with a broken arm that required surgery. Throughout the season there haven't been many definitive answers on a concrete return for Brennan after the arm fracture but all indications are he'll be ready for the spring.

LSU will likely be dipping into the transfer portal a bit more this offseason but bringing a veteran and professional like Brennan back will have a ripple affect on what is sure to be a very different looking team in 2022.