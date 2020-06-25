Which LSU Football Rookies Will Make the Most Impact in Their New NFL Homes?

LSU made history during the 2020 NFL Draft, netting 14 total selections, tying the record for most picks by a school in history. The Tigers even landed six undrafted free agent signings.

Most of the fireworks came in the first round, starting with No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow and fittingly ending with running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Five first-round selections marked a program record, adding just another milestone to a record-setting season for the 2019 Tigers.

Now, with a handful of new talent riddled across the league, which former LSU stars will make the biggest impact for their organizations right away? Burrow is too obvious of an answer, so here’s three other names that are likely to see considerable playing time right from the jump:

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Kansas City Chiefs)

Edwards-Helaire fits right in with the Chiefs, and his addition made too much sense from the start. On the heels of a breakout junior season at LSU, totaling 1,414 rushing yards, 453 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns, Edwards-Helaire seemed to shine when the lights were brightest.

Now, alongside Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Edwards-Helaire will still be able to be used in multiple ways. He’s a swiss army knife, and proved to be one of the most versatile players in the country.

“His vision and instincts are rare and unique,” Chiefs GM Brett Veach said of Edwards-Helaire. “The guy has the ability to play the game in slow motion. He can consistently make plays when there’s nothing there to be made.”

Expect Edwards-Helaire to be a trendy pick for Rookie of the Year.

Patrick Queen (Baltimore Ravens)

Queen, much like his former teammate in Edwards-Helaire, fits flawlessly with the personality and scheme of the team that drafted him. Known for hard-nosed defense and a history of talented linebackers, the Ravens appear to be a match made in heaven for the National Championship game MVP.

“I feel like I’m going to bring everything to the table that their defense is known for – the passion, the aggression, total dominance as a defensive linebacker," Queen said after being selected. "There’s no one piece to my game; I’m bringing it all. So, I’m just ready to get there and turn it up.

Emerging as one of LSU’s top defenders in 2019, Queen recorded 85 tackles with 12.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks.

"He really is legit," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said. "He's a young guy coming on as a first-year starter there. He's come up from a small high school. He played running back in high school. He started making the calls toward the end of the year. His best football is in front of him, and he has some really good tape behind him this year."





Also like Edwards-Helaire, Queen is a dark horse candidate for Defensive Rookie of the Year as he figures to receive all the playing time he can handle.

Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings)

Jefferson’s arrival in Minnesota comes at the perfect time, as he will likely fill the vacated spot of Stefon Diggs alongside Adam Thielen.

Finishing the 2019 season with a school-record 111 receptions for 1,540 yards and 18 TDs, Jefferson went from former two-star recruit to one of the most explosive receivers in program history.

“Just being in that SEC play and just playing those tough guys week-in and week-out,” Jefferson told the media after being drafted. “So you know, winning the SEC definitely prepared me to be at this professional level and to be playing against these big-time guys in the league. Definitely excited and looking forward to going into Minnesota and you know working my butt off to this year.”