Ed Orgeron Calls Ryan Nielsen "Primary Candidate" for LSU Defensive Coordinator Position

It was a roller coaster of emotions on Monday as one hour, the LSU fan base thought the program had finally settled on a defensive coordinator and the next, the possibility arose that it might not come to fruition.

New Orleans Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen has reportedly accepted the position to become the next defensive coordinator at LSU but language in his contract with the Saints has kept the deal from being finalized just yet. The Saints are disputing whether or not Nielsen, because of the contract he signed, is allowed to leave for the college ranks because of the language in his contract.

On Tuesday morning, LSU coach Ed Orgeron went on Off the Bench and told host T-Bob Hebert that LSU viewed Nielsen as a "primary candidate" but "there are things to work out."

"We're still working on it, obviously we love Ryan. Ryan's a bright, young, energetic coach that comes to us highly recommended but there's still some things to work out to see if he can come," Orgeron said. "Those things are not final yet."

Nielsen has been with the Saints for four years now and has coached that defensive line into one of the best in the NFL. From Trey Hendrickson to David Onyemata, Marcus Davenport and Cam Jordan, the Saints have consistently put pressure on the quarterback over this last four year stretch.

Losing out on another prime candidate for the position would be a blow as Nielsen does figure to be one of the top candidates that LSU had circled on its board.

"I coached Ryan in college at USC. Outstanding player, outstanding young man who's excited to coach," Orgeron said. "He's done a tremendous job with the Saints and comes to us with rave reviews but again the deal is not done yet."

This will be the story to follow over the coming days as the Tigers hope to land the talented young up and coming Nielsen who should fit the culture of the program because of his previous working relationship with Orgeron.