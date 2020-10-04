SI.com
LSU Moves Up Three Spots, Ranked No. 17 in the AP Poll Following Wild Weekend in College Football

Glen West

If you thought LSU's week one loss was a major upset, then you were likely thrilled with the outcomes during week five of the NCAA football season. Eight teams in the top 25 went down, completely shaking up the poll.

Auburn, Texas, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, UCF, Oklahoma, Pittsburgh and Memphis were all sent home with losses, making for a very interesting AP top 25. On Sunday, the Tigers were ranked No.  17 overall following its win over Vanderbilt.

LSU was one of seven SEC teams to be ranked in the top 25, including Alabama (No. 2), Georgia (No. 3), Florida (No. 4), Auburn (No. 13), Tennessee (No. 14) and Texas A&M (No. 21).

"I thought we played a complete game tonight," Orgeron said. "There were some mistakes but our guys fought. We talk about finish, we finished the game. Overall just a good win, there's a happy football team in this locker room."

Consistent and balanced play out of the offense helped the Tigers rack up nearly 500 yards of total offense while defense clamped down on the Vanderbilt passing attack following a poor performance through the air in week one. Saturday night was a stepping stone to the kind of team LSU hopes to be but the work is far from over. 

Here's a full list of the top 25 following week five:

1. Clemson 

2. Alabama 

3. Georgia 

4. Florida 

5. Notre Dame 

6. Ohio State

7. Miami (FL) 

8. North Carolina 

9. Penn State 

10. Oklahoma State 

11. Cincinnati 

12. Oregon 

13. Auburn 

14. Tennessee

15. Brigham Young

16. Wisconsin 

17. LSU 

18. SMU 

19. Virginia Tech

20. Michigan 

21. Texas A&M 

22. Texas 

23. Louisiana-Lafayette

24. Iowa State 

25. Minnesota 

