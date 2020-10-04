LSU Moves Up Three Spots, Ranked No. 17 in the AP Poll Following Wild Weekend in College Football
Glen West
If you thought LSU's week one loss was a major upset, then you were likely thrilled with the outcomes during week five of the NCAA football season. Eight teams in the top 25 went down, completely shaking up the poll.
Auburn, Texas, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, UCF, Oklahoma, Pittsburgh and Memphis were all sent home with losses, making for a very interesting AP top 25. On Sunday, the Tigers were ranked No. 17 overall following its win over Vanderbilt.
LSU was one of seven SEC teams to be ranked in the top 25, including Alabama (No. 2), Georgia (No. 3), Florida (No. 4), Auburn (No. 13), Tennessee (No. 14) and Texas A&M (No. 21).
"I thought we played a complete game tonight," Orgeron said. "There were some mistakes but our guys fought. We talk about finish, we finished the game. Overall just a good win, there's a happy football team in this locker room."
Consistent and balanced play out of the offense helped the Tigers rack up nearly 500 yards of total offense while defense clamped down on the Vanderbilt passing attack following a poor performance through the air in week one. Saturday night was a stepping stone to the kind of team LSU hopes to be but the work is far from over.
Here's a full list of the top 25 following week five:
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Georgia
4. Florida
5. Notre Dame
6. Ohio State
7. Miami (FL)
8. North Carolina
9. Penn State
10. Oklahoma State
11. Cincinnati
12. Oregon
13. Auburn
14. Tennessee
15. Brigham Young
16. Wisconsin
17. LSU
18. SMU
19. Virginia Tech
20. Michigan
21. Texas A&M
22. Texas
23. Louisiana-Lafayette
24. Iowa State
25. Minnesota