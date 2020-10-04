LSU Moves Up Three Spots, Ranked No. 17 in the AP Poll Following Wild Weekend in College Football

If you thought LSU's week one loss was a major upset, then you were likely thrilled with the outcomes during week five of the NCAA football season. Eight teams in the top 25 went down, completely shaking up the poll.

Auburn, Texas, Texas A & M, Mississippi State, UCF, Oklahoma, Pittsburgh and Memphis were all sent home with losses, making for a very interesting AP top 25. On Sunday, the Tigers were ranked No. 17 overall following its win over Vanderbilt.

LSU was one of seven SEC teams to be ranked in the top 25, including Alabama (No. 2), Georgia (No. 3), Florida (No. 4), Auburn (No. 13), Tennessee (No. 14) and Texas A & M (No. 21).

"I thought we played a complete game tonight," Orgeron said. "There were some mistakes but our guys fought. We talk about finish, we finished the game. Overall just a good win, there's a happy football team in this locker room."

Consistent and balanced play out of the offense helped the Tigers rack up nearly 500 yards of total offense while defense clamped down on the Vanderbilt passing attack following a poor performance through the air in week one. Saturday night was a stepping stone to the kind of team LSU hopes to be but the work is far from over.

Here's a full list of the top 25 following week five:

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Georgia

4. Florida

5. Notre Dame

6. Ohio State

7. Miami (FL)

8. North Carolina

9. Penn State

10. Oklahoma State

11. Cincinnati

12. Oregon

13. Auburn

14. Tennessee

15. Brigham Young

16. Wisconsin

17. LSU

18. SMU

19. Virginia Tech

20. Michigan

21. Texas A & M

22. Texas

23. Louisiana-Lafayette

24. Iowa State

25. Minnesota