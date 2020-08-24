SI.com
LSUCountry
LSU Football Ranked No. 6 in 2020 Preseason AP Poll

Glen West

In an uncharacteristic 2020 football season, it makes sense that the preseason polls be uncharacteristic as well. In the first AP preseason poll of the year, LSU came in at No. 6 in the country.


Other SEC teams to be ranked in the AP poll were Alabama (No. 3), Georgia (No. 4), Florida (No. 8), Auburn (No. 11), Texas A&M (No. 13) and Tennessee (No. 25). Here is the gameplan of how the poll will be voted on before the Sept. 7 kickoff date in the ACC.


The AP asked its voters to consider all Division I teams when filling out their ballots. The preseason poll is expected to include teams from conferences that have decided not to play this fall. After games begin, voters will rank only teams that are scheduled to play.

Ohio State comes in at No. 2 while Penn State ranked No. 7 in the country but neither team will be playing in the fall. In total, nine Big Ten and Pac-12 schools were placed in the preseason top-25. Once the season officially starts, the AP poll is expected to take those teams out of the rankings.

The Tigers came in at No. 6 in the AP poll heading into the 2019 season and of course went on to finish 15-0 and clinch the program's fourth national championship. LSU enters the 2020 season with plenty of question marks but enough returning talent to warrant a championship push. 

LSU is set to kickoff against Mississippi State on Sept. 26 and are currently in the middle of fall practice. With hurricanes Marco and Laura set to hit the Louisiana area this week, the practice schedule could be altered. 

School is closed Monday but the Advocate reported on Sunday afternoon that practice is still on, though the athletic department will continue to monitor the weather. LSU is allowed 25 practices before the Sept. 26 kickoff and is set to start the second week of camp on Monday, weather permitting.

Right now, the Tigers practice on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday so if the practices are canceled sometime this week due to the storms, rescheduling for Saturday or Sunday is a possibility.

"I see the cars around campus, it's fun to see the life, the electricity around campus but wear your masks," Orgeron said last week. "Just do the things you're supposed to do. We expect that probably a spike at school is gonna happen but we have to overcome it. We got to flatten it out so Sept. 26 we can play football."

