Running Back Noah Cain Will be Key Piece to LSU Football Offense

Cain has chance to really emerge as lead back this spring with experience and potential shown at Penn State

Brian Kelly and the Tigers made a splash in the transfer portal during his first offseason in Baton Rouge, but one player sticks out from the rest.

Former Penn State running back, Noah Cain, looks to make an immediate impact for LSU this fall and add to the dynamic offense the Tigers plan to have in the 2022-23 season.

Cain is an explosive, powerful back who was an underrated transfer portal prospect due to injuries at Penn State last season, but make no mistake, his value to the Tigers next season will be immense.

Throughout his short stint in Happy Valley, Cain accumulated 806 rushing yards for 12 touchdowns along with 26 catches and 166 receiving yards in 24 games with the Nittany Lions.

Coming into a running back room with significant depth, Cain has his work cut out for him this offseason. With Corey Kiner, Armoni Goodwin, Tre Bradford, John Emery and Josh Williams all returning, the Tigers could have one of the deepest running back pools in the SEC, but Cain’s versatility has the chance to separate himself from his peers.

The former Nittany Lion has the experience and volume to make a push as the Tigers starter this season with lack of volume from the returning Tigers. Between freshmen Kiner and Goodwin, along with Emery’s status up in the air, makes this LSU running back competition a fair fight this spring.

Mixing Cain’s power back ability going downfield with his finesse moves to shake defenders at the line of scrimmage makes him the most complete running back for the Tigers. Each back for LSU brings their own different skillsets, but none as prepared for day one like Cain.

Kiner showed flashes of his potential during his freshman campaign, looking like a similar version of Clyde Edwards-Helaire at times, but expected inconsistency as a freshman faulted him at times. Along with Cain, Kiner certainly has the chance to compete for RB1 duties.

Another piece to this running back room is the status of Emery. After being sidelined due to academics, it ruined his chances of having a breakout year for the Tigers in 2021. Emery just hasn’t quite reached the lofty expectations weighing on him once he arrived in Baton Rouge, but a productive offseason could have him battle against Cain for starting snaps.

The Penn State transfer has the chance to take significant snaps in a backfield with so much depth. Splitting reps or not, the addition of Cain is set to give this offense the versatility they need after so many struggles in 2021.

The Tigers return numerous skill position players that Cain complements well alongside of. With so many electric wide receivers and a talented quarterback pool, it’s sure to open up the run game for this offense. Not to mention the ability of Cain to catch the ball in the open field and turn nothing into something.

Whether it’s Kayshon Boutte, Malik Nabers or Brian Thomas Jr. having a big day for the Tigers through the air, this offense has no chance of slowing down. The diversity of talent in the locker room will put this group in position to have one of the most dynamic offenses in the entire SEC.

As Cain gets his legs underneath him throughout spring camp, look for the former Penn State standout to separate himself from the pack and establish himself as one of the most talented skill players on this Tigers squad.