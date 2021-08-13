Notebook: Injury Updates, Running Backs and More From LSU Ed Orgeron

Tigers could start using Stingley on offense as soon as next week, Logan has broken bone in foot

As competition heats up during fall camp, Coach Ed Orgeron has his team locked in on achieving the ultimate goal of bringing another national championship to Death Valley. From camp injuries to freshmen standouts to the potential of Derek Stingley Jr. playing both sides of the ball, Orgeron updated Tiger fans Thursday evening on how things have been going thus far.

Injuries

Senior defensive lineman Glen Logan re-injured his foot during camp, forcing the Tigers to be without a significant piece of their depth. Logan gained an extra year of eligibility because of the coronavirus pandemic, looking to showcase his talents for NFL scouts this fall.

"Just a little break in his foot," Orgeron said. "It's going to take a little more while to heal, and we'll get him some time in the season."

Along with Logan down due to injury, the Tigers have been without All-American cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. who’s been out with a “minor camp injury” and “should be back Monday,” according to Orgeron. The two-time All-American is set to enter what is presumably his final fall camp in Baton Rouge with sights set on the 2022 NFL Draft.

Freshmen Running Backs Show Out

With Tyrion Davis-Price out for the time being with a minor injury, Orgeron has seen his two freshmen running backs stepping in to pick up the slack. Two of the top running back prospects in the 2021 class, Corey Kiner and Armoni Goodwin have filled the void beautifully.

“Those two young backs are going to have to play,” Orgeronsaid. “Now obviously I like Tyrion (Davis-Price) and I like John (Emery), but they got to stay healthy. If they don’t stay healthy we’re going to play the other guys.”

Orgeron and his staff have been impressed with the young guys in a very short period of time, namely Kiner. The shifty, versatile running back has made a statement since he stepped on campus and is sure to keep the veterans on their toes.

For Goodwin, the freshman back gives the Tigers another young stud who can step up in the blink of an eye for Orgeron’s squad. On a roster full of fresh talent, it wouldn’t be surprising to see these two take snaps for the Tigers this season.

Could we see Stingley Jr. and Landon Jackson play both sides of the ball?

Orgeron and offensive coordinator Jake Peetz still intend to work Stingley Jr. on offense at tailback or wide receiver this fall, but are being patient throughout the process as he nurses a minor injury.

"We were going to do it this week," said Orgeron. "In fact, we were going to do it the day he got a minor injury. I talked to Derek and Jake about the type of plays we're going to run. We're going to see where we are next week. I don't know if he's going to be full speed next week. I'm not going to play him both ways if he's not full speed."

Of course, all Tiger fans want to see the generational talent play both sides of the ball, but what about the potential of defensive lineman Landon Jackson taking snaps where the Tigers are thin at tight end? Playing both offense and defense in high school, Jackson took snaps at tight end for Pleasant Grove High School but is still working himself back into football shape after a serious injury during his senior year.

“There’s a possibility of that,” said Orgeron. “I promised his mama and daddy that he’s going to play defensive line. He had a tough ankle injury, and we got to give him some time, let him prove himself there and let’s see what happens.”

Final Thoughts

Orgeron has this locker room reenergized and fully prepared for the 2021-22 season. Nursing a few minor injuries and giving the young freshmen a chance to prove themselves sparks friendly competition, something this team fully embraces.

As the first week of fall camp comes to a close, this LSU group looks locked in on putting the country on notice while competing week in and week out. As Max Johnson takes over as the leader within the offense and Stingley Jr. handling the defensive unit, the expectations are high in Death Valley heading into Sept. 4th’s season opener.