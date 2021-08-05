For LSU QB Situation to Stabalize, Freshman Garrett Nussmeier Needs to Take Substantial Jump in Fall

LSU faces a critical crossroads with its quarterback situation heading into the 2021 season. The Tigers are down to two scholarship quarterbacks in sophomore Max Johnson and true freshman Garrett Nussmeier.

Johnson will take all of the first team reps moving forward which will be good for the chemistry of the offense. However, the immediate concern will be to get through the next four weeks keeping the second-year starter healthy, which could limit some of the RPO (run pass option) installations this team has in store with the mobile Johnson.

But more than anything this team is going to need the freshman Nussmeier to take significant strides this fall to feel comfortable about the position's stability. Coach Ed Orgeron said the growth behind Johnson under center will be one of the key areas to monitor this fall after the injury to quarterback Myles Brennan.

"Garrett's going to have to step up. Garrett's a very talented young man, I'm glad we got him," Orgeron told Off the Bench. "He's just going to have to learn the offense, step up and be able to take care of the football. He had some unfortunate picks in the spring, but I know he's going to get better with experience."

The spring was a little inconsistent for the early enrollee but that's not to be unexpected, especially with a brand new offensive staff. Nussmeier was coming off a broken bone in his throwing hand and just had some unfortunate throws go against him in the spring game.

It clearly looked like the game was running a bit too fast for him to process but that will need to change this fall with him being the backup option and walk on Matt O'Dowd running the third team offense. Back in the spring, one of the areas Orgeron was really impressed with Nussmeier was his poise and his leadership skills.

Orgeron didn't go as far as to compare him to legendary quarterback Joe Burrow but did say there were similarities between the two in those intangibles.

“I don’t wanna put that on him yet because Joe is very special but I do see some similarities that Garrett has as far as leadership, as far as competitive, ability to make plays," Orgeron said. "I think he’s only going to get better here, I think he’s going to be a great quarterback here. I’m very pleased with him.”



As far as the development of his game, what really needs to speed up for Nussmeier is the decision making, something that only comes with reps, which he'll receive plenty of this fall. The talent is there for him to be a serviceable backup with the Tigers this season. If he can get that processing up to speed a little bit, LSU can feel good about unleashing Johnson a little bit more once the season rolls around.