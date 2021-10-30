Could LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier See Extended Reps Down the Stretch?

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier continues to impress the coaching staff and teammates in practice but his opportunities on the field have been a bit sparse this season. The freshman has appeared in just three contests in 2021 but has shown why his arm talent and potential are so promising in this program.

Nussmeier's completed just 11-of-26 passes for a 42.5% completion percentage but it's the chances he's taken down the field that show not only his talent but where he needs to grow over the next year as well. Against Ole Miss, Nussmeier showed why there's a ton of untapped potential, completing 7-of-12 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown, leading the offense on two scoring drives in the fourth quarter.

He was able to thread the needle in between three defenders on his lone touchdown pass and also impressed when on the move.

Scrambling out of the pocket, off platform delivery and arm strength are just a few of the traits that makes Nussmeier's talent so intriguing on the field and why we've likely not seen the last of him this year.

"Max is still our starting quarterback. He was a little beat up. I just wanted to give him a break, get Garrett some time," coach Ed Orgeron said on Monday. "I told Garrett I'd get him some time, but Max is still our starting quarterback, but if there's a chance for us to give Garrett some time in there, some quality reps, we will."

Games against Alabama, Arkansas, ULM and Texas A&M will be interesting to follow how each plays out. Over the next four weeks, there should be some prime opportunities for Nussmeier to see extended snaps, particularly with Myles Brennan seemingly not close to a return.

Getting an extended look at Nussmeier will also give some insight into the future of the program and what it could look like with not only Max Johnson behind center but Nussmeier throwing to the likes of Jack Bech, Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas and Deion Smith as well. Again, that opportunity will only come if LSU has a game in hand or let another get out of control.

But Orgeron knows those are valuable reps for a young player of Nussmeier's potential no matter the circumstance.

"I thought he gave us a spark and Garrett's like that," Orgeron said after the game. "He's a high energy guy, we needed a little change of pace on offense and we got it."