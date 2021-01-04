Report: LSU Football To Interview Pair of Carolina Panthers Coaches For Vacant Offensive Positions

As names on LSU's search for a defensive coordinator have become more clear in recent days, it appears the Tigers may be zeroing in on a few Carolina Panthers coaches for its vacant offensive positions as well.

Panthers quarterbacks coach Jake Peetz and coaching assistant DJ Mangas are expected to interview for the offensive coordinator and passing game coordinator positions sometime this week, according to Yahoo's Pete Thamel. The reported plan is for Peetz to interview for the OC job while Mangas interviews for the passing game coordinator position.

It's also being reported by The Athletic's Brody Miller that LSU coach Ed Orgeron called current Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady for suggestions on the open coaching positions and that Peetz and Mangas were two names that Brady gave him. This is an interesting development to say the least as not much has trickled out about what LSU is looking for in its offensive coaching staff.

With Steve Ensminger transitioning to more of an analyst role for the purple and gold, it makes sense that Orgeron wants to pursue coaches that are connected with someone of Brady's stature. Though he's only 32 years old, Brady has quickly ascended up the coaching ladder and could quickly become a candidate for NFL head coaching positions as well.

Mangas is no stranger to Baton Rouge as he's been Brady's right hand man for years, including his one year stop in Baton Rouge as an offensive analyst. The two played college football together at William and Mary and when Brady was hired by Carolina, Mangas became a coaching assistant for the Panthers.

Peetz spent the 2019 season as the Carolina Panthers running back coach, where he helped Christian McCaffrey achieve one of the best statistical seasons in NFL history. McCaffrey rushed for 1,387 yards and 15 touchdowns while adding 1,005 yards on 116 catches and four additional touchdowns through the air.

Following that success, Peetz was promoted to quarterbacks coach by Matt Rhule upon arrival and spent the 2020 season working with former New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Despite being just 37 years old himself, Peetz has over 10 years of experience in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Washington Redskins and Oakland Raiders.

With both expected to interview this week, it'll be interesting to follow as the coaching search heats up in Baton Rouge.