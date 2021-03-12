How LSU Football Can Bring in an Elite Offensive Line Class in 2022

If LSU can line up and sign two more talented offensive linemen, it could end up with a top three class. The Tigers are going after a few of the nation’s finest along the trenches.

LSU only signed two offensive linemen within the class of 2021. While really good players, the Tigers need to load up with numbers and raw talent within the class of 2022. Here are two players that would not only help the offensive line haul tremendously, but also provide the Tigers with a legitimate shot at landing a national top three class because LSU is doing so well at just about every other position.

Devon Campbell, OL, 6-foot-4, 320, Arlington (Texas) Bowie

A priority for many schools, the Dallas area prospect is high on a handful of schools and appears to be down to a manageable list of programs. From that group, it’s really hard to say which school or schools stand out.

One can never really count out Alabama for a recruit, and the same can be said of LSU, Oklahoma and Texas. Considering Texas has a new head coach and is garnering a lot of attention, perhaps the Longhorns deserve to be the odds-on favorite. Regardless, programs will still come after Campbell even after he makes his college choice. That’s because he is such a great athlete along the offensive line and his film proves how talented he has already become. Check out Campbell dunking a basketball with ease.

For the class of 2022, Campbell is one of the most entertaining offensive lineman to watch. He’s another wide body that can move his feet in space and play well against much smaller defenders. Even against big bodies in the middle of the line, Campbell stands out there as well.

In short, Campbell runs his feet well from the line of scrimmage to the actual intended target. He’s in motion, and it’s natural. In fact, Campbell is one of the nation’s best athletes along the offensive line regardless of interior offensive line or offensive tackle. That’s impressive considering he’s 320-pounds. That’s a big man moving in space, or pulling from the back side to kick out for the running back during a counter play.

Much like Booker, Campbell is capable of playing offensive tackle or guard. What’s different is his attitude and style of play. He’s also played interior defensive line like Booker, but it’s just also how Campbell carries himself. He’s a true brute along the interior.

Therefore, it might be best to just allow him to maul people along the interior of the offensive line, while occasionally moving to the second level as a run blocker or a key blocker during a screen pass. That does not mean one should rule out Campbell playing offensive tackle in college. He certainly possesses the foot quickness to play on the edge.

Tyler Booker, OL, 6-foot-4, 315, New Haven (Conn.) / Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

From a rankings and recruiting perspective, Booker checks all the boxes. He’s a national top 50 prospect by practically everyone, and his offer list backs it up. LSU, Alabama, Arizona State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Georgia, Boston College, Michigan, Florida State, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon and Ole Miss represent the widespread list of regions and teams after Booker. From a talent perspective, Booker checks the boxes as well.

A converted defensive lineman, Booker moves much better in space than the vast majority of offensive linemen. For that alone, one could consider ranking Booker the nation’s No. 1 offensive line recruit. Playing for IMG Academy, he’s also receiving top-notch instruction as he begins to refine his technique.

Will Booker come into LSU as well prepared as current LSU commitment Will Campbell, a player that’s been trained as an offensive lineman for far longer? Not likely, but Booker’s skillset will allow for a quick transition.

He’s already so agile and athletic for a big man, that he’s perfect for LSU’s up-tempo spread offense; Booker’s ability to block in space will be especially fantastic for the screen game.

As for position, Booker provides the physical skills to play either guard or tackle. It’s just a matter of scheme fit and how the depth chart aligns with whatever school Booker signs. Considering how much LSU needs to bring in top-notch offensive tackle talent within the class of 2022, that’s likely where LSU would position Booker.

Regardless of position, Booker’s physical skills are fantastic. He’s a top priority for LSU and he should continue to be a top priority for LSU.

Overall, the Tigers have several options along the offensive line to help bring in an overall elite recruiting class. Campbell and Booker are two of those options, and both players that hold LSU in high regard. Can the Tigers land one or both of these young men? Absolutely. It’s going to be a marathon for both recruits so no need to worry about anything right now, but signing both of them would really position the Tigers for a shot at a national top three recruiting class.