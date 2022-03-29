LSU Offensive Line Exploring Its Options With Mix of New, Returning Talent

Tigers still searching for added help in transfer portal, continuing to try and find right combination up front

All eyes have been on the quarterbacks early in the spring but the position group that will have nearly equal importance is the competition in the trenches. The offensive line simply hasn't been the same since the Tigers stood at the top of the college football world over two years ago.

After losing all of its starters from the 2021 season, LSU is in a position where it's competing at every major spot across the offensive line. Starting positions may not be won over the next several weeks but like so many other competitive positions on the roster, first impressions are important and will stick with Brian Kelly, Brad Davis and the offensive staff heading into the summer.

Cam Wire, Charles Turner, Anthony Bradford, Kardell Thomas, Marcus Dumervil, Xavier Hill and Marlon Martinez are just a few of the returning players, with nearly all having little experience at the college level. It's why Kelly wanted to retool this group through the portal and the transfers are already making a push.

The only returning offensive lineman who has not and likely will not participate in spring practice is Garrett Dellinger, who is coming off shoulder surgery and likely won't be available the next few weeks. Dellinger is undoubtedly a part of this o-line's future so having him unavailable is a blow but Kelly and o-line coach Brad Davis spent a ton of time reshaping this group.

Transfers Miles Frazier and Tre'mond Shorts have been a part of many rotations through the first two practices, with Shorts rotating at guard and Frazier at right tackle for one open portion of practice open to the media. Wire at left tackle, Shorts at left guard, Turner at center, Thomas right guard and Dumervil at right tackle was one of the rotations seen by the media over the weekend. Another rotation was Will Campbell, Fitzgerald West, Kimo Makenole and Miles Frazier at right tackle.

Campbell in particular has really impressed Kelly, Davis and the coaching staff as a true freshman who will push for significant playing time moving forward.

“He’s just a beast. He has the makeup physically to compete in his first year,” Kelly said. “Will he? I couldn’t tell you right now, it’s too early to tell, but the way he’s shown himself in the weight room, he has the physical traits to compete early on. I’m not here to pound the table for him that he’s ready to start, but physically he doesn’t look like a normal freshman offensive lineman. That’s one guy that kind of stands out to me.”

Despite some of the early positives with this group, Kelly isn't done with the transfer portal when it comes to the offensive line. In his opening press conference, Kelly mentioned one unnamed player in particular who the Tigers are heavily recruiting to join the program.

"We're not done on the offensive line, that's an area we're actively involved in," Kelly said.

"We brought in two transfers, we're recruiting another player at that position right now. Three veteran players plus I believe there are players on this roster that will develop in time. I think we've made the progress with bringing in some transfers and I also think that the players we have physically developed since January have changed their bodies."

It'll be extremely intriguing to see which player LSU winds up bringing in but this is just another example of Kelly wanting to be overly prepared at a position group of need.