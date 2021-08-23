Who Are a Few LSU Offensive Weapons That Have Flown Under the Radar in Fall Camp?

When LSU kicks off its season with UCLA on Sept. 4, it will have been two years since freshman receiver Malik Nabers has suited up for a competitive football game. The Louisiana native last played for Comeaux High School as a junior in 2019, where he recorded 58 receptions for 1,223 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Nabers had to sit out his senior season because of a transfer and hasn't played in a competitive environment since that 2019 season But that extended time without playing in a game like experience hasn't affected his transition to LSU and how he's impacted this offense in the first few weeks of fall camp.

"I feel like he's really physical, he's not huge but he plays like he's big," quarterback Max Johnson said. "I feel like he plays aggressive and doesn't let the ball come to him.

"Brian Thomas and Malik have made a lot of great plays during this fall camp and hopefully we can all translate it throughout the season."

Nabers has been of the biggest breakouts during fall camp on the offensive side of the ball because of his aggressiveness at the receiver spot. All four freshmen receivers, including Thomas, Deion Smith and Chris Hilton have all had their moments to shine in fall camp and making a strong statement to Johnson and the rest of the LSU offense that they will see the field at some point this season.

"I guess it just brings a lot of depth to our passing game, they've all done a great job of getting open, I got to get some reps with them last scrimmage," Johnson said. "They go up and get the ball, super aggressive, mean and know how to get open and a bunch of players who all know how to make plays."

While the freshman receivers are deservedly gaining a ton of momentum in this offense, there are a few veterans who have flown under the radar as well. Namely running back Josh Williams and receiver Devonta Lee, who each had standout performances in the Tigers' second scrimmage.

Williams came to LSU as a walk on and climbed his way up the ladder to eventually earn a scholarship last season and now enters his sophomore season with plenty to prove in a deep running back room. He led all rushers in the second scrimmage with 66 yards while also adding a touchdown as well.

"Josh is a helluva player. Even when I got here last year, before he was put on scholarship I looked at him like he played no different than any of our other running backs," center Liam Shanahan said. "He's got a lot of talent, great work ethic and he's taken advantage of every opportunity that's been given to him."

Lee went for 85 yards on four catches during the scrimmage and has finally settled in at receiver after bouncing around to tight end and even linebacker at one point in his LSU career. As a freshman in 2019, he caught two passes for 27 yards but has struggled to see the field consistently since then.

Johnson has been very impressed with the aggression and ability to make almost any play on a ball thrown in Lee's direction.

"D-Lee has done a great job of getting open and I think anytime it's just him in a one-on-one, whether it's a go route or a jump ball, he's just very physical in making plays," Johnson said.

LSU can count on many surprise players to break out during the course of the regular season. But these are guys to keep an eye on as the 2021 season approaches who could very well establish themselves early in the year.