Ed Orgeron Provides Final Updates Ahead of LSU Football Matchup With Ole Miss

LSU is set to welcome an explosive offense in Ole Miss under Lane Kiffin on Saturday afternoon but one that will be without two of its star offensive weapons. On Thursday, receiver Elijah Moore and tight end Kenny Yeboah announced they'd be opting out for the season finale against the Tigers.

While LSU won't have any more opt outs that we know of, injuries will sideline a few key players for the purple and gold. Orgeron told reporters on Thursday that running back Tyrion Davis-Price and guard Chasen Hines will both be out against the Rebels. Additionally, Orgeron called cornerback Derek Stingley and running back John Emery "questionable" for the game.

Both Stingley and Emery were able to practice lightly throughout the week.

"It all depends how they feel in the next couple of days," Orgeron said.

The loss of potentially two starting running backs in Davis-Price and Emery is less than ideal but Chris Curry performed well in an expanded role against the Gators, rushing for 64 yards.

As for the loss of Hines, freshman Marlon Martinez stepped up with Charles Turner and Anthony Bradford also not playing last week. Martinez would likely be the favorite with Hines out.

Stingley missed the Florida game and losing him is certainly not the ideal scenario. If there's one goal that Orgeron would hand out for his defense to accomplish this week, it would be to allow no busted coverages, a common theme for the group this season.

"No busts," Orgeron said. "Keep the ball in front of us. Stay between the goal posts and the man and tackle. We're gonna have to stop the run, it's the fastest offense we've got. The thing that hurts you is the deep balls."

Orgeron also said that while the team hasn’t made an official decision, it’s looking like Max Johnson will draw the start at quarterback against Ole Miss. Johnson was dealing with a minor injury earlier in the week after tossing for 239 yards and three touchdowns against Florida but is hoping to capitalize in his second straight start.

"I've been at Ole Miss, this is their red letter game," Orgeron said. "They're gonna come in here on fire and I told the team we're gonna have to play our best game."