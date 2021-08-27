Notebook: Where Do Some of LSU's Most Interesting Position Battles Lie, Injury Updates

Roughly a week away from the Tigers 2021-22 season opener, LSU’s Ed Orgeron seems poised to bring this unit back to the traditional standard in Death Valley.

After an efficient week of game planning, Orgeron gave an update on the running back situation, injuries and position battles heading into game week.

Running Backs

The inconsistency of veteran backs Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery have been a focal point as we near closer to the season opener. With the two banged up over the last few practices, Orgeron has seen his two freshmen phenoms Corey Kiner and Armoni Goodwin step up to fill the void along with sophomore running back Josh Williams.

“Obviously Tyrion and John are our running backs,” Orgeronsaid. “I want them to be our running backs, but they haven’t remained healthy through camp. Let’s see if they come back next week. They come back next week and play well, they’re going to be fine, but if not, we’re going to have to find out who our best running back is there.”

Williams took a majority of RB1 snaps in Saturday’s scrimmage, leading all rushers in total yards and carries, but the two freshmen in Kiner and Goodwin got their feet wet with a handful of rushes apiece.

With a running back room so deep, Orgeron is left with a relatively good problem in having multiple backs who can step on the field and take vital snaps for the Tigers this season. As Davis-Price and Emery look to return to practice in the coming days, the young running backs will surely have the veterans on their toes as they push for playing time.

Position Battles

Losing starting left tackle Dare Rosenthal to the transfer portal in late June, the Tigers had a void to fill in their offensive line. The growth of Cam Wire this offseason and key snaps he took a season ago put him in position to earn the starting job over Charles Turner for the Sept. 4th season opener.

“Cam has done a great job for us, he’s our starter,” Orgeron said. “But I think Charles Turner could go in there and play right away.”

When it comes to the safety position, Orgeron is still undecided as to who he’ll have as the starter come next Saturday. The addition of transfer Major Burns has put the Tigers in a position where they have multiple players who can step in and give crucial snaps to this loaded secondary.

“I think Major Burns has done a tremendous job,” Orgeron said. “We need to see who’s going to be our starting safety next week.”

With Derek Stingley Jr. set to return and start for the Tigers in the season opener, the dynamic duo of him and Eli Ricks will be holding it down for the cornerbacks along with Cordale Flott stepping into the third and final starting corner slot.

Injuries

Throughout most of camp, the Tigers offensive line was banged up, causing some inconsistency with pass protections. Bringing back a healthy, veteran unit to block for this young group will be a focal point heading into game week.

“I think that we get Chasen Hines back, I think that we get Anthony Bradford back,” Orgeron said. “I think we’ll be full go and those guys are experienced. They haven’t practiced the whole camp together, but I think it won’t take them long. I think next week if we can get them all together for a week and we get some continuity, I think those guys are going to perform very well because they’re experienced.”

Along with a roughed up offensive line, this Tigers group has been dealing with a few nagging injuries from both Stingley Jr. and Davis-Price, both who look to return and get some practice snaps in before the season opener.

Final Thoughts

As position battles come to a close and the Tigers return to full force, the newfound energy of this LSU squad has their mind set on showing the college football world they’re back and better than ever after a down year.

The growth of this team over the course of this offseason, along with multiple coaching changes, has the Tigers trending in the right direction. With a year of despair under their belts, this unit has no plans of feeling that pain ever again. Led by Max Johnson and Derek Stingley Jr., the time is now for this LSU team to put the country on notice.