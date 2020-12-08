Amidst Questions of Team Culture, LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Says "We'll Find Out Who's Really Behind Us"

LSU coach Ed Orgeron confirmed on Tuesday's appearance with Off the Bench that star freshman tight end Arik Gilbert missed Monday's practice and is considering opting out of the 2020 season. The rumors began swirling around Gilbert's status and it was reported on Monday evening that Gilbert was considering a transfer from the program.

Orgeron said that should Gilbert opt out of 2020, the team would welcome him back with open arms should he eventually decide to stay with the program. Multiple reports say that Gilbert is "homesick" and that a return to his native state of Georgia is a possible landing spot should he enter the transfer portal.

Another factor in Gilbert's decision could be his role in the offense, as his numbers have been up and down all season and has totaled just 54 yards in the last two games combined.

"That's what he discussed with me," Orgeron said. "I think if he opts out and he wants to come back I would definitely take him back. He's a great young man and we treat him like family."

With wide receiver Terrace Marshall opting out and now potentially Gilbert, LSU has lost its two most talented weapons on offense. Naturally, questions about the locker room morale have come up, which is something Orgeron quickly debunked on Tuesday when asked about.

"Here's what I'll tell you," Orgeron said. "A year ago we were the best team in the country. We're going to find out who's really behind us. We're going to find out who really loves the Tigers. Because we will be champions again. Whatever you're hearing, I'm not buying."

There's no doubt this is an important next 24 hours for the LSU program. To say this is a hit to the program would be an understatement. Gilbert was one of the most highly valued prospects to commit to the Tigers in recent memory and was viewed as a cornerstone piece for future offensive success.

"I think Arik Gilbert is a phenomenal football player," Orgeron said on Monday. "I think the more time we can get him the ball, the more success our football team is going to have."

A year ago today, LSU was on its way to the College Football Playoff after a blowout SEC Championship win over Georgia. The program couldn't be further from where it was. The rise and fall in little less than a year has been stunning and it may only just be the beginning.