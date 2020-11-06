Ed Orgeron Offers Early Thoughts on LSU Football Matchup with Alabama

LSU's matchup with Alabama is usually a highly anticipated battle, not just in the SEC but across the college football landscape.

The last two games in particular have been an ultimate indicator in which team wound up in the College Football Playoff as the No. 1 ranked Crimson Tide defeated a No. 3 ranked LSU club in 2018. In 2019, LSU finally got that monkey off its back, knocking off Alabama in Tuscaloosa for the first time in eight years in a No. 2 vs No. 3 game.

This year, after a 2-3 start for the Tigers and a perfect 6-0 beginning for No. 2 Alabama, there aren't those high stake implications that typically come with the matchup. This go around Alabama figures to be the heavy favorite mainly because of its explosive offense.

During his Wednesday SEC teleconference, LSU coach Ed Orgeron was asked to give his early thoughts on the game and some of the strengths that lie on this particular Alabama squad.

"I was watching that offensive line and it's one of the best offensive lines we've seen in a long time," Orgeron said. "Najee Harris is a great back. Skilled wide receivers. A great system. I've know Steve Sarkisian all my life. Great play caller. I think they're on track to have the same type of offense that we had last year from what I'm hearing with the same type of stats, so a tremendous offense."

The Crimson Tide have possibly three Heisman trophy candidates in quarterback Mac Jones, running back Najee Harris and receiver DeVonta Smith. On offense, Alabama hasn't scored less than 38 points in any game this season and leads the nation in points per game (47.2) and is No. 3 in total offense, averaging 555.2 yards per game and 7.95 yards per play, which is No. 1 in the country as well.

Allowing the explosive plays have been a problem that the LSU defense has struggled with in all five games this season, allowing 7.19 yards per play, fourth worst in the country.

"I think missed assignments, confusion for sure, and then execution. Guys just not doing their job," Orgeron said Monday. "Some of the plays that Auburn scored on us, we ran the same exact plays in practice with the same exact people. Some of the stuff was new. The stuff that's new, we've got to make better adjustments on it. It's a combination of everything. Yes, it's been a common factor in every game."

Jones in particular is making more and more Heisman noise by the week, tossing for 2,196 yards and 16 touchdowns while completing 78.5% of his passes in Alabama's perfect start to the season.

With such an electric start, there's been sparked discussion if Jones is this year's version of Joe Burrow. Orgeron was asked about the comparison on Wednesday and acknowledged that he hasn't watched a bunch of Jones' tape this season but said to pump the brakes on any Burrow comparison.

"I haven't watched him that much, but let's see where he takes it. Obviously, Joe took it. He's a good player and he's well-coached and a great character young man," Orgeron said. "I see a lot of good things in him. I think it's going to be a long time before we see another Joe Burrow around here to be honest with you."