2023 Out of State Prospects LSU Football Will Pursue

With the 2022 recruiting class in the rearview mirror for Brian Kelly and this LSU staff, the attention has shifted to getting the 2023 class in order.

Offering a myriad of scholarships over the last few weeks, it’s clear this revamped staff is ready to get this program back to the LSU standard of football.

While keeping Louisiana talent in-state is a priority for this program, it’s clear Kelly is ready to dip into the out-of-state pool as well. Offering a number of prospects from around the country, including a few top players from Texas, Kelly is poised to prove his ability to recruit the nation’s top guys.

Here are a few players to look out for as the 2023 cycle ramps up:

David Hicks (Defensive Line)

The five-star Texas native has seen his recruitment explode over the last few months with LSU certainly in the mix. With Texas A&M becoming such a hot name on the recruiting trail, it’s no surprise he’s looking into the Aggies heavily.

It’s important to note Hicks was born in Louisiana with much of his family still living in the state. Stressing the importance of a home-type atmosphere when in Death Valley, Kelly and this staff will certainly be looking to steal one of the top players in Texas. Similarly to landing Harold Perkins.

"Amazing. LSU is beautiful,” Hicks said back in August. “It's like going back to home because like my whole family is from Louisiana. I was born in Louisiana. So just going back home was wonderful.”

Hicks’ freakish athleticism and quick, twitchy movements at the line of scrimmage is what makes him so difficult to stop for offensive linemen. A player who could come in and make an instant impact for the Tigers like Maason Smith, LSU will be pushing heavily for the blue-chip recruit.

Jaden Platt (Tight End)

It’s no secret the Tigers are in need of a consistent tight end. Having Jack Bech play a hybrid role last season, LSU needs a natural born tight end. Insert Texas native Jaden Platt.

The Stanford commit reeled in an offer from the Tigers Feb. 10 and could see a heavy push from Kelly’s staff as he enters his senior season. Platt’s sheer size and strength is something the Tigers could use offensively to help protect whoever is under center.

A quarterback turned tight end, his mobility is a piece of his game that could help newly named offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock long term. Given the small sample size he has after just recently converting to tight end, Platt has the chance to be a high riser in the recruiting world this offseason.

Monroe Freeling (Offensive Tackle)

At 6-foot-7, 283-pounds, Freeling is already at an ideal weight to handle the big boys up front in the SEC. Being offered by Notre Dame when Kelly was still in South Bend, it’s clear Freeling is deeply on his radar.

LSU is the latest to offer Freeling, who is up to 22 offers, but went without receiving one for the last three months. With the Tigers jumping into his recruitment after a dry spell and Kelly’ deep history of developing offensive linemen, it makes LSU that much more of a destination for the South Carolina native.

A two-sport athlete, Freeling has developed his footwork on the gridiron due to success on the basketball court. With quick feet and an incredible wingspan, it gives him a severe advantage in the trenches.

A high-level recruit and LSU getting involved before the 2023 cycle heats up even more, it’ll be interesting to monitor Freeling as they try to get him on campus for a visit.

Hunter Clegg (Edge)

One of the more recent offers the Tigers handed out goes to Utah native Hunter Clegg, who got the call from LSU Saturday morning. A Swiss army knife playing edge rusher, wide receiver, tight end and offensive line, Clegg pans out to be an edge rusher at the next level, but his versatility is what makes him so special.

Standing at 6-foot-4, 235 pounds, Clegg sits at great size for a player about to enter his senior season. With more time to develop his body before college, his potential is through the roof given his build.

Clegg has seen his recruitment pick up over the last few weeks and Kelly has made sure to get in on the action. Getting the defensive line in check is of the utmost importance for the Tigers and already having standout freshman Maason Smith in your arsenal is a great start.

Add a player of Clegg’s caliber into the mix and LSU could be set for the long haul. Being one of the most recent players to snag an LSU offer, the focus is now to get Clegg on campus to get a taste of Death Valley.