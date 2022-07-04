LSU Picks Up Commitment From Dominant Defensive Lineman Darron Reed

Here come the Tigers… LSU starts their big Fourth of July recruiting day with a bang, picking up a commitment from four-star defensive lineman Darron Reed. Reed is the third pledge for the Tigers this holiday weekend.

Reed becomes the ninth commit in the 2023 class after welcoming four-star edge rusher Joshua Mickens Sunday morning. A Columbus, Ga. native, Reed is a program changing prospect in the state that is exploding with talent in his class. The Tigers swooped in to land him over Ohio State, Auburn and numerous others.

Defensive line coach Jamar Cain is scorching hot on the recruitment trail, landing his third defensive lineman in a short period of time. At 6-foot-4, 270-pounds, Reed is already built for the next level, but will make advancements in his technique and strength to get ready for Baton Rouge.

Reed has all the tools to be successful in Death Valley. With sheer force and power, his play style will fit in well with what Coach Cain is looking to do with his big guys up front.

We said a storm is coming with this 2023 class and it’s slowly beginning to take shape. As June set the tone for what was to come in July, we are seeing Brian Kelly and his staff see their recruiting efforts pay off.

Landing two top edge rushers in the country and a standout defensive lineman in one weekend is what the Tigers needed, but the work isn’t done yet. There is still more to come.

"I'm not panicked by the fact that we only have a handful of commitments right now," recruiting coordinator Brian Polian said in April. "I think things will speed up here over the next four to six weeks. We're set up for some summer visits but I feel like we're on pace. The evaluation process has been really thorough and the coaches have been fantastic."

LSU now has nine spots filled with their focus turning to filling positions of need over the next few months and evaluating the roster. The Tigers still have a few prospects set to announce their college decision today and another one Thursday in what is shaping up to be an incredible week on the recruitment trail.