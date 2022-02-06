LSU Players Show Tremendous Promise During Senior Bowl Week

The Tigers were well represented at the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. with four players suiting up to give NFL evaluators one more in-game look before this year’s NFL Draft.

Linebacker Damone Clark, defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr., and offensive linemen Ed Ingram and Chasen Hines took the field to showcase their talent in one of the country’s top all-star games.

In the Senior Bowl, players get the chance to learn from NFL staffs and get a better understanding for what is expected come the next level. The American squad, featuring Clark, Farrell and Ingram, were coached by the Detroit Lions staff. While the National team, including Hines, was led by the New York Jets staff.

Clark was named the American team’s top linebacker, putting his athleticism and leadership abilities on full display throughout practice this week. Giving NFL scouts a final impression of what he’s capable of on the gridiron, Clark performed well and had the chance to really soak in the last time he’ll be representing LSU in the coveted No. 18 jersey.

“It’s been a great week,” Clark said on Friday. “I’ve been able to meet a lot of people and practice each day against some of the best players in college football. I’ve learned a lot and it’s been a great experience.”

Over the week, Clark had the chance to talk to a few NFL teams, namely when Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin pulled him aside to get a better feel for the former Tiger. A projected mid to late rounder, Clark surely boosted his stock over the week, ending it with a bang on a highlight reel sack on Kenny Pickett Saturday afternoon.

Farrell, a Mobile native, had a homecoming that only one could imagine of. His high school had a pep rally Friday morning for “Neil Farrell Day” to celebrate all of his accolades he’s racked up over the last few years.

Coming off a great senior season for the Tigers, Farrell was named a Pro Football Focus All-American, racking up 45 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and a pair of sacks. The Senior Bowl gives players who might fly under the radar during their careers an opportunity to meet with NFL personnel, which is exactly the boat Farrell is in.

For Ingram, he was named the top offensive lineman of the week for his American squad, really elevating his draft stock in front of NFL evaluators. In a vote from the defensive line teammates, Ingram held his own, ultimately earning him the prestigious award.

Over the week, Ingram’s quick feet and impressive explosiveness is what put him in position to be named the top offensive lineman. Earning himself a chance to fly up draft boards, Ingram made the most of his opportunities over the last few days.

A late addition to the National team, Chasen Hines put together a great week of practice despite getting the call late. In unfamiliar territory on the opposite side of the field from his LSU teammates, Hines made the most of his opportunities like the rest.

All in all, it was a great week for the former Tigers to get some more snaps under their belt and put their talent on full display with all 32 NFL teams in attendance. One last chance to represent the purple and gold, the four standouts did just that in one of the most respected all-star games college football has to offer.