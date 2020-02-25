LSUCountry
Tigers at the Combine: LSU Players Start Interviews, Running Backs and O-Line Report for Measurements

Glen West

Player interviews started at the NFL Combine on Tuesday and a number of former Tigers spoke publicly for the first time since announcing their decisions to enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

With those interviews came clarity on whether a number of LSU players would actually participate this week in the combine. Among those who have decided to wait until April 3 at LSU’s pro day are quarterback Joe Burrow, edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson, tight end Thaddeus Moss and safety Grant Delpit.

Burrow said he wanted to hold off until pro day only for the fact that LSU’s season lasted so long and he wants to get back into a rhythm of throwing the ball.

All four players have 15 games worth of tape to be evaluated on and all four played well down the stretch of the postseason.

"I think want-to is the biggest thing at the tight end position," Moss told reporters Tuesday. "I'm a tight end. I'll do the dirty work. I'd rather block than have a bunch of receptions."

Delpit, a projected first round pick, like Burrow, will participate in LSU’s pro day. Instead, Delpit will take part in meetings with interested teams and the medical evaluation this week. 


Chaisson will go through measurements, a pre-exam at the hospital and interviews on Wednesday. He really came on strong in the postseason, recording 15 tackles and 4.5 sacks over his final four games.

LSU receiver Justin Jefferson, a projected first round pick, made a few headlines when he said he donated  the money given to him by Odell Beckham Jr. after the national championship to his local church.


“We know we shouldn't have done it," he said. 

Tuesday also saw running backs and the offensive line report for measurements and physical exams. Here is how a few of the LSU players measured on Tuesday.

Measurements

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Height: 5-7 2/8

Weight: 207

Hand: 9 5/8

Arm: 29

Wingspan: 70 5/8


Offensive Line

Lloyd Cushenberry (center)

Height: 6-3 1/8

Weight: 318

Hands: 10 3/8

Arm: 34

Wingspan: 84 2/8

Saahdiq Charles (tackle)

Height: 6-4

Weight: 321

Hands: 10

Arm: 33

Wingspan: 80 3/8

Damien Lewis (guard)

Height: 6-2

Weight: 327

Hands: 10 2/8

Arm: 33

Wingspan: 79 4/8


Blake Ferguson (long snapper)

Height: 6-2 5/8

Weight: 229

Hands: 9 6/8

Arm: 31 3/8

Wingspan: 75 6/8

For a full breakdown of this week’s schedule and event times for each position, click here.

