Tigers in the NFL: The LSU Football Players Who Made 53-Man Rosters for 2020 Season
Glen West
The NFL returns this week which means that teams needed to get their 53-man rosters in order ahead of the week one matchups. Over the years LSU has proven to be a hub of getting players to the next level and in 2020, the Tigers will be well represented with NFL talent.
Here's who will be suiting up this season on an NFL roster:
Rashard Lawrence (DT)- Arizona Cardinals
Patrick Peterson (CB)- Arizona Cardinals
Rusell Gage (WR)- Atlanta Falcons
Deion Jones (LB)- Atlanta Falcons
Patrick Queen (LB)- Baltimore Ravens
Reid Ferguson (LS)- Buffalo Bills
Tre'Davious White (CB)- Buffalo Bills
Donte Jackson (CB)- Carolina Panthers
Barkevious Mingo (LB)- Chicago Bears
Joe Burrow (QB)- Cincinnati Bengals
Odell Beckham Jr. (WR)- Cleveland Browns
Grant Delpit (S)- Cleveland Browns (IR)
Jarvis Landry (WR)- Cleveland Browns
Jacob Phillips (LB)-Cleveland Browns
Greedy Williams (CB)- Cleveland Browns
La'el Collins (OT)- Dallas Cowboys
Lloyd Cushenberry (C)- Denver Broncos
K'Lavon Chaisson (LB)- Jacksonville Jaguars
DJ Chark (WR)- Jacksonville Jaguars
Clyde Edwards-Helaire (RB)- Kansas City Chiefs
Tyrann Mathieu (S)- Kansas City Chiefs
Darrel Williams (RB)- Kansas City Chiefs
Trai Turner (OL)- Los Angeles Chargers
Michael Brockers (DT)- Los Angeles Rams
Andrew Whitworth (OL)- Los Angeles Rams
Arden Key (DE)- Las Vegas Raiders
Foster Moreau (TE)- Las Vegas Raiders
Blake Ferguson (LS)- Miami Dolphins
Davon Godcheaux (DT)- Miami Dolphins
Danielle Hunter (DE)- Minnesota Vikings
Justin Jefferson (WR)- Minnesota Vikings
Will Clapp (OL)- New Orleans Saints
Jalen Mills (CB)- Philadelphia Eagles
Duke Riley (LB)- Philadelphia Eagles
Jamal Adams (S)- Seattle Seahawks
Ethan Pocic (C)- Seattle Seahawks
Damien Lewis (OG)- Seattle Seahawks
Kwon Alexander (LB)- San Francisco 49ers
Leonard Fournette (RB)- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Kevin Minter (LB)- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Devin White (LB)- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Kristian Fulton (CB)- Tennessee Titans
Saahdiq Charles (OT)- Washington Football Team
There were a few former Tigers who didn’t make the final 53 but hope to earn spots on the practice squad:
Kevin Toliver
Badara Traeore
Jerald Hawkins
Frank Herron
Breiden Fehoko
Tashawn Bower
Derrick Dillon
John Battle
Michael Divinity
Cyril Grayson
Stephen Sullivan
Danny Etling
Thaddeus Moss
In total, 43 former LSU players made the final 53 of an NFL roster which is an impressive accomplishment for the program. It leaves a good impression on potential future recruits as well as the current players on the roster who know that with hard work and production on the field, those NFL dreams will come true.