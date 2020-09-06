SI.com
LSUCountry
Tigers in the NFL: The LSU Football Players Who Made 53-Man Rosters for 2020 Season

Glen West

The NFL returns this week which means that teams needed to get their 53-man rosters in order ahead of the week one matchups. Over the years LSU has proven to be a hub of getting players to the next level and in 2020, the Tigers will be well represented with NFL talent.

Here's who will be suiting up this season on an NFL roster:

Rashard Lawrence (DT)- Arizona Cardinals

Patrick Peterson (CB)- Arizona Cardinals

Rusell Gage (WR)- Atlanta Falcons

Deion Jones (LB)- Atlanta Falcons

Patrick Queen (LB)- Baltimore Ravens

Reid Ferguson (LS)- Buffalo Bills 

Tre'Davious White (CB)- Buffalo Bills

Donte Jackson (CB)- Carolina Panthers

Barkevious Mingo (LB)- Chicago Bears

Joe Burrow (QB)- Cincinnati Bengals

Odell Beckham Jr. (WR)- Cleveland Browns

Grant Delpit (S)- Cleveland Browns (IR)

Jarvis Landry (WR)- Cleveland Browns

Jacob Phillips (LB)-Cleveland Browns

Greedy Williams (CB)- Cleveland Browns

La'el Collins (OT)- Dallas Cowboys

Lloyd Cushenberry (C)- Denver Broncos

K'Lavon Chaisson (LB)- Jacksonville Jaguars

DJ Chark (WR)- Jacksonville Jaguars

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (RB)- Kansas City Chiefs

Tyrann Mathieu (S)- Kansas City Chiefs

Darrel Williams (RB)- Kansas City Chiefs

Trai Turner (OL)- Los Angeles Chargers

Michael Brockers (DT)- Los Angeles Rams

Andrew Whitworth (OL)- Los Angeles Rams

Arden Key (DE)- Las Vegas Raiders

Foster Moreau (TE)- Las Vegas Raiders

Blake Ferguson (LS)- Miami Dolphins 

Davon Godcheaux (DT)- Miami Dolphins

Danielle Hunter (DE)- Minnesota Vikings

Justin Jefferson (WR)- Minnesota Vikings

Will Clapp (OL)- New Orleans Saints

Jalen Mills (CB)- Philadelphia Eagles

Duke Riley (LB)- Philadelphia Eagles

Jamal Adams (S)- Seattle Seahawks

Ethan Pocic (C)- Seattle Seahawks 

Damien Lewis (OG)- Seattle Seahawks

Kwon Alexander (LB)- San Francisco 49ers

Leonard Fournette (RB)- Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kevin Minter (LB)- Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Devin White (LB)- Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kristian Fulton (CB)- Tennessee Titans

Saahdiq Charles (OT)- Washington Football Team


There were a few former Tigers who didn’t make the final 53 but hope to earn spots on the practice squad:

Kevin Toliver

Badara Traeore

Jerald Hawkins

Frank Herron

Breiden Fehoko

Tashawn Bower

Derrick Dillon

John Battle

Michael Divinity

Cyril Grayson

Stephen Sullivan

Danny Etling

Thaddeus Moss 

In total, 43 former LSU players made the final 53 of an NFL roster which is an impressive accomplishment for the program. It leaves a good impression on potential future recruits as well as the current players on the roster who know that with hard work and production on the field, those NFL dreams will come true. 

