What LSU Football Players Have Said About Each New Coaching Addition

There's a reason Ed Orgeron went younger and more innovative with his coaching hires over the offseason. Relatability was the primary reason and the early returns are positive out of the LSU locker room.

The summer talk over the last few months has been centered around the new coaching staff and the importance of connecting with this roster. Here are just a few of the rave reviews that have trickled down from the players over the last few weeks on the new coaching staff additions:

Damone Clark on Blake Baker: "This isn't coach Baker's first rodeo, so his experience as a defensive coordinator, and of course he's a linebackers' coach here, but his ability to not only for the linebackers but to interact with everybody. If you're having a dull moment or something, just go visit with coach Baker."

Kayshon Boutte on DJ Mangas: "He coming in with a great plan and comes to practice every day, he works us. I can't even lie he's working us. We talk about it every day, he holds us to a high standard because we practice like receivers that are supposed to play. He holds us to a higher standard than others."

Ali Gaye on Andre Carter: "Coach Carter really spends some time teaching us how to watch film and what we're seeing in a scheme of an offense. Just knowing how to beat whoever's in front of you to make a play. Coach Carter spends a lot of time on that, he breaks it down to where it's simpler to us to understand."

Max Johnson on Jake Peetz: "Me and coach Peetz we talk all of the time and figuring out, we're working off matchups and what's the best play for each coverage and we're gonna do what's best for us."

Ed Ingram on Brad Davis: "He's a very straightforward coach, he tells us how it is and these last two months he's been beating it in our heads that if we want to be the best offensive line we have to train at the highest level. Get comfortable with being uncomfortable and that's what it takes to win a national championship."

Derek Stingley on Daronte Jones: “We have an excellent coach in Coach Daronte Jones. He comes from the NFL, and he’s showing us how everything works on that level. He’s bringing that down from them to us. We’re doing pretty good right now.”