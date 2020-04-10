NFL To Host 58 Draft Prospects Virtually For 2020 Draft, Eight LSU Players to Participate
Glen West
Walking on stage and shaking the commissioner's hand after being drafted is a tradition that every young football player dreams of one day doing. It certainly is something LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was excited about.
"I was really looking forward to walking that stage, walking that red carpet and hearing my name called but I think having it at home with my family is going to be just as special," Burrow said in a recent interview on Shaquille O'Neal's podcast. "I don't really have any plans yet because I don't know what it's going to look like."
With the league's recent decision to hold the draft virtually, that's no longer possible for the 2020 draftees but Burrow's draft night plans are a little clearer after Thursday's latest development.
The league announced that 58 draft prospects will participate in the draft virtually as details about the prospect's involvement will be released at a later time. For LSU, that list includes Burrow and seven of his purple and gold teammates.
LSU will be represented by the presumptive No. 1 pick Burrow, safety Grant Delpit, receiver Justin Jefferson, edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson, cornerback Kristian Fulton, guard Lloyd Cushenberry, linebacker Patrick Queen and tight end Thaddeus Moss.
Most of the LSU players participating are expected to fall somewhere in the first two rounds of the draft, which is set for April 23-25. Even teams will have to conduct the draft from their individual homes after it was initially believed they'd be able to have a small headquarters with essential personnel present.
The New Orleans Saints for example, were going to set up shop at Dixie Brewery with Sean Payton, general manager Mickey Loomis and assistant G.M./college scouting director Jeff Ireland expected to be in attendance. The NFL decided to level the playing field this week by announcing that all club personnel will be confined to their homes.
Here's a full list of the draft participants:
A.J. Epenesa, Iowa DE
A.J. Terrell, Clemson CB
Andrew Thomas, Georgia OT
Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota S
Austin Jackson, USC OT
Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State WR
C.J. Henderson, Florida CB
CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma WR
Cesar Ruiz, Michigan G
Chase Claypool, Notre Dame WR
Chase Young, Ohio State EDGE
Cole Kmet, Notre Dame TE
D'Andre Swift, Georgia RB
Denzel Mims, Baylor WR
Derrick Brown, Auburn DL
Ezra Cleveland, Boise State OT
Grant Delpit, LSU S
Henry Ruggs III, Alabama WR
Isaiah Simmons, Clemson LB
J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State RB
Jacob Eason, Washington QB
Jake Fromm, Georgia QB
Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma QB
Jalen Reagor, TCU WR
Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina DL
Jaylon Johnson, Utah CB
Jedrick Wills, Alabama OT
Jeffrey Okudah, Ohio State CB
Jerry Jeudy, Alabama WR
Joe Burrow, LSU QB
Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin RB
Jordan Love, Utah St. QB
Josh Jones, Houston OT
Josh Uche, Michigan LB
Julian Okwara, Notre Dame EDGE
Justin Herbert, Oregon QB
Justin Jefferson, LSU WR
Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M DT
K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU EDGE
Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma LB
Kristian Fulton, LSU CB
Laviska Shenault, Colorado WR
Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU G
Mekhi Becton, Louisville OT
Neville Gallimore, Oklahoma DT
Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn CB
Patrick Queen, LSU LB
Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn OT
Ross Blacklock, TCU DT
Tee Higgins, Clemson WR
Terrell Lewis, Alabama EDGE
Thaddeus Moss, LSU TE
Tristan Wirfs, Iowa OT
Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama QB
Xavier McKinney, Alabama S
Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State EDGE