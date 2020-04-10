NFL To Host 58 Draft Prospects Virtually For 2020 Draft, Eight LSU Players to Participate

Walking on stage and shaking the commissioner's hand after being drafted is a tradition that every young football player dreams of one day doing. It certainly is something LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was excited about.

"I was really looking forward to walking that stage, walking that red carpet and hearing my name called but I think having it at home with my family is going to be just as special," Burrow said in a recent interview on Shaquille O'Neal's podcast. "I don't really have any plans yet because I don't know what it's going to look like."

With the league's recent decision to hold the draft virtually, that's no longer possible for the 2020 draftees but Burrow's draft night plans are a little clearer after Thursday's latest development.

The league announced that 58 draft prospects will participate in the draft virtually as details about the prospect's involvement will be released at a later time. For LSU, that list includes Burrow and seven of his purple and gold teammates.

LSU will be represented by the presumptive No. 1 pick Burrow, safety Grant Delpit, receiver Justin Jefferson, edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson, cornerback Kristian Fulton, guard Lloyd Cushenberry, linebacker Patrick Queen and tight end Thaddeus Moss.

Most of the LSU players participating are expected to fall somewhere in the first two rounds of the draft, which is set for April 23-25. Even teams will have to conduct the draft from their individual homes after it was initially believed they'd be able to have a small headquarters with essential personnel present.

The New Orleans Saints for example, were going to set up shop at Dixie Brewery with Sean Payton, general manager Mickey Loomis and assistant G.M./college scouting director Jeff Ireland expected to be in attendance. The NFL decided to level the playing field this week by announcing that all club personnel will be confined to their homes.

Here's a full list of the draft participants:

A.J. Epenesa, Iowa DE

A.J. Terrell, Clemson CB

Andrew Thomas, Georgia OT

Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota S

Austin Jackson, USC OT

Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State WR

C.J. Henderson, Florida CB

CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma WR

Cesar Ruiz, Michigan G

Chase Claypool, Notre Dame WR

Chase Young, Ohio State EDGE

Cole Kmet, Notre Dame TE

D'Andre Swift, Georgia RB

Denzel Mims, Baylor WR

Derrick Brown, Auburn DL

Ezra Cleveland, Boise State OT

Grant Delpit, LSU S

Henry Ruggs III, Alabama WR

Isaiah Simmons, Clemson LB

J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State RB

Jacob Eason, Washington QB

Jake Fromm, Georgia QB

Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma QB

Jalen Reagor, TCU WR

Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina DL

Jaylon Johnson, Utah CB

Jedrick Wills, Alabama OT

Jeffrey Okudah, Ohio State CB

Jerry Jeudy, Alabama WR

Joe Burrow, LSU QB

Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin RB

Jordan Love, Utah St. QB

Josh Jones, Houston OT

Josh Uche, Michigan LB

Julian Okwara, Notre Dame EDGE

Justin Herbert, Oregon QB

Justin Jefferson, LSU WR

Justin Madubuike, Texas A & M DT

K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU EDGE

Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma LB

Kristian Fulton, LSU CB

Laviska Shenault, Colorado WR

Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU G

Mekhi Becton, Louisville OT

Neville Gallimore, Oklahoma DT

Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn CB

Patrick Queen, LSU LB

Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn OT

Ross Blacklock, TCU DT

Tee Higgins, Clemson WR

Terrell Lewis, Alabama EDGE

Thaddeus Moss, LSU TE

Tristan Wirfs, Iowa OT

Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama QB

Xavier McKinney, Alabama S

Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State EDGE