Three LSU Football Players to Watch Against Vanderbilt

LSU will need some some big time playmakers to step up when the Tigers travel to Nashville for the team's first road trip of the 2020 season. Saturday will see the return of one of the program's best players while establishing the run game will also be a key to pulling out a victory.

Here are three players we'll be keeping a close eye on in No. 20 LSU's matchup with Vanderbilt this weekend.





Chris Curry (RB)

We could’ve gone with any of the three running backs but Ed Orgeron and the coaching staff seem to have the most trust in Curry. Regardless of which running back demands the bulk of the work on Saturday against Vanderbilt, the fact is LSU needs to get the ground game churning.

Curry was the leading rusher for the purple and gold on Saturday, accumulating 47 yards while Tyrion Davis-Price added an additional 43 yards rushing.

"We definitely have room for improvement," center Liam Shanahan said. "I really think that once we get the ball rolling and get a running game established, it helps us as an offensive line get into a rhythm. It helps across the board, it helps Myles get settled in and just makes things easier across the board."





LSU will ride with the hot hand and while none of the three really separated themselves in week one, Vanderbilt would be a prime opportunity to capitalize. It’s important to point out that the Vanderbilt defensive line is the strength of the defense.

"Chris had a good game. John had a good game. Tyrion is a really good back. There are some things that all three of them do," Orgeron said. "We feel that I just think we need to get the running game going more. I like to run more first down. Let's get some positive yards; let's get in the second and 4, second and 3, where we can make some good decisions."

Derek Stingley Jr. (CB)

A player who routinely proved a season ago to be one of college football's very best, Stingley will make his first appearance for the Tigers this week against the Commodores. While every week teams and fans alike will keep a close eye on Stingley, this week in particular will be important because of the game the LSU secondary is coming off of last week.

How much of an impact can the sophomore sensation truly have after the defense allowed an SEC record 623 passing yards just a few days ago? Vanderbilt and Mississippi State have two very different offensive schemes so this game might not be the best indicator.

Nevertheless, it'll be interesting to see how Stingley's counterparts, particularly Elias Ricks and Cordale Flott, respond to his return to the lineup. There's no doubt that in passing situations, they'll be the targets as Stingley clamps down on one side of the field.

Safety JaCoby Stevens said he's spoken with Stingley since he was released from the hospital on Friday after coming down with an illness that required medical treatment.

"When you get your first team guys back you get a little more confidence," Stevens said. "Saturday we were missing the best cornerback in the nation so getting him back is a positive.

"I texted him asking if he's ok and I'm glad that he's back and he's healthy and he's ready to go. Yesterday he was running around and doing individual and just being Derek. To see him back and a smile on his face is a good thing to see."

Ali Gaye (DE)

Perhaps the biggest breakout performer from week one, it's hard not to watch No. 11 in purple and gold because he's hard to miss in the first place. Gaye amassed three tackles and three passes defended on Saturday afternoon, while also pressuring KJ Costello 11 times.

Facing a freshman quarterback in Ken Seals this weekend, if Gaye and the defensive line as a whole are able to apply consistent pressure on Seals, it could lead to a few mistakes. After all, the Bulldogs did commit four turnovers in the upset win over the Tigers, primarily because of the pressure the Tigers applied up front.

Teammate and fellow transfer Jabril Cox, who turned in quite a nice performance himself against the Bulldogs, said Gaye’s performance is a building block the front seven can use moving forward.

"Ali, he was making big plays and causing havoc on the quarterback and in the backfield as well," Cox said. "That's something that we can build on. Him coming from a JUCO and me being my first year at LSU, it's just something we can continue to grow on and move forward through these nine SEC games."