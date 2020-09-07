Video: Highlights From LSU Football's Monday Practice as Tigers Ease Back Into Fall Camp After First Scrimmage

LSU decided to shake things up a bit at the tail end of last week, electing to hold a scrimmage in Tiger Stadium on Friday. After a grueling first scrimmage, the Tigers were back inside on Monday without pads as the team eases back in for another big week of fall camp.

In his weekly media interview on Tuesday, coach Ed Orgeron said the team will hold its preseason scrimmages in Tiger Stadium to prepare for a empty or small capacity stadium once the Sept. 26 kickoff comes around.

"Here's what to expect. This week, we start preseason game No. 1 so we're going into Tiger Stadium for the first time. We have not been into Tiger Stadium yet. The only time we've gone into Tiger Stadium is to scrimmage so we're going to have a big scrimmage," Orgeron said.

"It's going to be a good time for me to talk about, 'Hey, we have to create our own energy. We have to create our own excitement.' It may not be what we expect, but the other team is there, they're here to win. Everybody's playing on an equal playing field so it's going to be something new. I think if you pipe in noise for away games, but that's expecting a big crowd. When you pipe in noise, the players don't have to make the energy and I think that's a mistake. I think that we have to learn how to make our own energy, how to create our own noise. We have to do that on the sideline."

Orgeron brings up a good point in that the sidelines will need to be as active as ever to help generate energy on the field. The team has always had crowds, whether home or away, that helps get the players into the right mindset before a kickoff. With that option limited or nonexistent the scrimmages will be important in creating that energy.

Video and photo courtesy of LSU sports