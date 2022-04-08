Tigers Practice Report: A Closer Look at LSU's Defense

It was another day out at the LSU outdoor practice facility as the Tigers took the field after many were seen cheering on a few former teammates at pro day on Wednesday.

This is a defense with plenty of talent up front but the questions come in the secondary, which hasn't always been the case with this program in past years. While the depth at safety doesn't seem to be in question, there are some concerns as to what this cornerback group will be able to accomplish with such a new group.

There remains some notable absentees on top of the usual suspects for the purple and gold as the team gets towards the end of its second full week of spring practices. Brian Kelly told media at the beginning of spring to not expect wide receiver Kayshon Boutte or defensive back Major Burns to participate.

But there have been a few other key pieces missing in the secondary, particularly at the cornerback position, where transfer Jarrick Bernard-Converse and junior Raydarious Jones missed the portion of practice open to the media. Bernard-Converse was one of the big lands via the transfer portal for Brian Kelly and company and he's missed multiple practices thus far.

Cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples and defensive line coach Jamar Cain were right in the middle of individual drills for their respective positions. The defensive linemen were working on leverage drills with some tackling dummies and sleds, with Cain getting in the trenches with his guys.

We've heard from numerous players over the last two weeks the kind of energy this staff is bringing to the program and this is just the latest example. Later in the open portion of practice, Steeples was extremely vocal during a wrap up drill, heard shouting out phrases "I'm looking for the perfect rep. Protect your leverage. Good close."

As for the rotations, Ali Gaye, Jaquelin Roy, Maason Smith and BJ Ojulari continue to eat up a large chunk of the first team reps open to the media. Roy was wearing a red non-contact jersey so he also seems to be not quite at full strength. New secondary additions Mekhi Garner, Greg Brooks and Joe Foucha as well as linebacker Greg Penn were also working with that defensive line group right at the start.

Penn along with veterans Mike Jones and Micah Baskerville have shown to be leaders of a linebacker group that is very deep and talented.

LSU will be back on the field Saturday afternoon with interviews with Brian Kelly and select players to follow.