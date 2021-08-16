Tiger Practice Report: LSU Football Back to Practice Facility After First Fall Scrimmage

The weather cooperated almost too well as the Tigers were back out on the field for a near melting day of fall camp. Among the noticeable absences were of course Derek Stingley, who will likely be out most of if not all of this week dealing with a camp injury.

There was some positive news on the injury front as cornerback Elias Ricks took the field, albeit in a gold non-contact jersey, and looked to be moving around quite well. There was a chance that Ricks wouldn't be back on the field until the end of the week so it was a pleasant surprise to see him back so quickly.

Also back in the fold was running back Tyrion Davis-Price, who missed a part of last week's fall camp instruction due to a minor injury that kept him out of the first scrimmage.

Here were some other notes that popped up during the media portion of practice:

-As he was slinging out routes to tight ends and running backs, an LSU team official couldn't help but point out the "it factor" of freshman quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. The team has been extremely impressed with his development over the summer and feels comfortable with having him back up Max Johnson.

-Other players who were sporting the gold non-contact jerseys were safeties Jay Ward and Matthew Langlois, who has a minor hamstring injury, as well as defensive linemen Maason Smith, Jerrell Cherry, Jacobian Guillory and Bryce Langston.

Though Smith has attracted many of the headlines among the freshman group, the LSU team official said Langston and Saivion Jones have benn notable standouts for their relentless work and great academics.

-All of the freshmen receivers continue to impress and have all shown flashes but it's Brian Thomas who continues to be the most consistent of the four. The 6-foot-4 Walker High School prospect has a good chance of seeing the field early and often.