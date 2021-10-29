LSU Program Staying Motivated to Close Out 2021 Season on Right Note

Different motivations for every coach and player in program but goals staying the same over final month of regular season

Even in the midst of a bye week, the hard hits keep coming for the Tigers. Unable to have a full practice Wednesday due to injuries and lack of players, it’s been a struggle for LSU to take positive strides this week.

Despite the constant negative news, this team continues to put their heads down and be the best team they can be. Coach Ed Orgeron harped on the “want to” of this team and how they look to improve this week both on the field and in the training room to get healthy.

"I feel they're still well-motivated,” Orgeron said. “There was a lot of want-to before that [Ole Miss] game and still throughout the game. As far as want-to, I have seen that in this team. I do believe a week off is going to help. I do believe us playing Alabama next week is not much has to be said. Shouldn't be because of the type of team that Alabama is, we're going on the road to play them.”

It’s easy to get lost in the noise and let the outside chatter add on to a difficult season, but quarterback Max Johnson understands the need to put his head down and just keep working. It’s what has gotten him so far and fighting for his teammates every day is his No. 1 priority.

"We're just trying to be where our feet are,” Johnson said.“We're trying to fight every day and just not think about the future, not think about the past, just focus on what we have today and what's in front of us. Our guys are fighting for each other and yes, that's what we've got going on."

The veterans in the locker room continue to serve as leaders to keep the younger guys grounded. It’s what has made this unit so special. Wide receiver Jaray Jenkins continues to stay motivated and work for his brothers next to him to continue pushing this team in the right direction.

“Just trust the process, what motivates me is my mother and everything in the way that I love the game,” Jenkins said. “No matter if I’m starting or if I’m not starting, I’m always going to do something. Always going to stay positive so whenever my number is called once I get on the field, starting or not, I can do my best for my brother next to me.”

Last season, the Tigers saw a flurry of players simply opt out of the season due to COVID-19, injuries or other personal reasons, but Orgeron feels it’s different this season. For some, it’s their final chance to suit up for the purple and gold, for others, it’s their love of the game that keeps them grinding each week.

Death Valley is a special place and this coaching staff understands that this team is focused on each day at a time and fighting for one another. To finish out the season and make plays is their main priority.

"I think our guys want to finish out,” Orgeron said. “There's a lot of guys that are in their last year, they want to finish out, they want to play great, there's some young guys that want to prove themselves. So I think there's a lot motivation, in fact, I know there's a lot of motivation left. Lot of motivation in our staff.”