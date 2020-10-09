SI.com
Pair of LSU Football Quarterback Commits Continue Dominant Start to 2020 Football Seasons

Glen West

LSU's future in the quarterback room continues to look bright as commits Garrett Nussmeier and Walker Howard were back in action this week, leading their programs to dominant wins.

On Thursday night, Nussmeier had another impressive day at the office, throwing for 216 yards and five touchdowns to keep Marcus High School undefeated this season. With Nussmeier's latest performance, the senior quarterback has tossed for 580 yards and nine touchdowns in his last two games. 

"We have a great receiving corps and my job is to get the ball out to them," Nussmeier told Marshall Green after the win. "I'm just finding those guys and letting them make plays."

2022 quarterback commit Walker Howard was also in action this week as Louisiana high school bumped up its week two schedule with the threat of Hurricane Delta expected to hit on Friday evening. After an impressive five touchdown performance in week one, Howard continues to show why he's such a fascinating junior prospect. 

In a 61-7 win over Walker High School, Howard threw for 289 yards and four touchdowns before being pulled in the fourth quarter. 

Howard, the son of former LSU quarterback Jamie Howard, told LSUCountry back in the spring that he's really embraced the starting role after the departure of long time starter Caleb Holstein, who signed with Louisiana Tech.

He really got a sense of what it's like to be a starting quarterback when he spent some time around Joe Burrow the offseason before LSU's national championship run.

"I mean he's a guy that's dominant in the film room and on the field and knows where everyone's going on the field," Howard said. "He's a guy that's always competing in everything that he does and that's just what I want to be like."

