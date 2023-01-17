LSU RB John Emery Returning to LSU

LSU running back John Emery did not enter his name into the 2023 NFL Draft pool and will return to Baton Rouge for a final season. College players had until the end of the day on January 16 to enter the NFL Draft where Emery did not do so.

The Tigers now return every scholarship running back from 2022 for next season. With this program also bringing in two coveted prospects from the 2023 class in Kaleb Jackson and Trey Holly, this running back room is loaded for the future.

Emery missed the entire 2021 season and the first two games of the 2022 season due to a 15-game academic suspension, but once back on the field, he received volume towards the end of the season.

It wasn’t the best showing for Emery this year with fumbles halting any immediate success, but an extra season in Death Valley will certainly boost his draft stock.

Emery finished the 2022 season with 77 carries for 380 yards and six touchdowns while reeling in 13 receptions for 129 yards and two touchdowns.

A look into the state of the LSU running back room heading into the 2023 season and how they performed this year:

Josh Williams

It’s hard not to enjoy watching Williams on the gridiron. A scrappy, do-it-all guy, he does the dirty work for this running back group when it comes to efficiency in his blocks and picking up the first down on third and short when called upon.

In 2022 Williams proved he’s much more than a situational running back. He evolved his game and thrived when given the opportunity. Once Armoni Goodwin went down with a hamstring early in the season, Williams took the starting back keys and never looked back.

Finishing the season with 97 carries for 532 yards rushing and six touchdowns, he led this running back room in yards, but also became a leader for this group. A player we could envision seeing wear No. 18 in the foreseeable future, Williams will take on another major role in 2023.

Noah Cain

Cain’s time on the field was inconsistent. There were games where he didn’t see the field at all and others where he played a pivotal role in the offensive success. Regardless, when Cain did see snaps, he thrived.

He totaled 76 carries for 409 yards in 2022 with an eye-opening 10 touchdowns. Cain became a powerback for this running back room. When third and short appeared, insert Cain, and it immediately became a recipe for success.

Cain has the chance to take that next step in 2023. With an efficient first season in Baton Rouge, the hometown kid can carry his success over into next season. Pairing his red zone efficiency with consistency on third and short will give “Mr. Reliable” a chance to shine next season.

John Emery

It’s hard to give Emery a grade this season. Missing the first few games due to suspension and seeing inconsistent snaps with the emergence of both Josh Williams and Noah Cain, it certainly hurt Emery’s volume.

But when Emery was in a rhythm, it was a sight to see. Despite missing a few games, he still totaled 375 yards on 76 carries with six touchdowns. 2022 was supposed to be Emery’s year. After a remarkable offseason where he reshaped his body and looked poised for a breakout year, a suspension slowed down his positive trajectory.

Armoni Goodwin

It was a challenging season for the sophomore back. Suffering a brutal hamstring injury early in the season and a knee injury to close out the season, Goodwin missed a plethora of games for the Tigers.

When on the field, the youngster was effective, even when the offensive line was still figuring out their identity to start the year. Goodwin totaled 267 yards on 45 attempts with five touchdowns in five games played.

In what was supposed to be a breakout season for Goodwin as well after a stellar spring camp, injuries halted that opportunity in a hurry. Look for the talented sophomore to get back on track this offseason and put it all together in 2023.