LSUCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

What Could a Hypothetical College Football Conference Realignment Look Like For LSU?

Glen West

The SEC has proved to be the dominant conference in college football over the last 20 years. In that span 11 national championships have been claimed in the conference, primarily through Alabama, LSU, Florida and Auburn.

It’s proved to be the premier conference in punching out players to the NFL. Of the nine college programs to reach triple digits in NFL draft picks since 2000, four (LSU, Alabama, Georgia and Florida) reside in the SEC. Eight programs in the conference have seen at least 10 first round draft picks over the last 20 years.

But what if the conferences were to be completely realigned? What could or should that even look like?

On Monday, Sports Illustrated national writer Pat Forde released his “America, Realigned” piece, outlining a different look to the college football conferences. In this completely hypothetical exercise, Forde formed 10 conferences consisting of 12 teams each.

The goal, making each conference as equal as possible while also keeping the conferences close in geographical distance.

Here is the conference Forde came up with for LSU, including some regular SEC foes as well as some interesting in-state options.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

LSU (Florida)
Auburn (Georgia)
Alabama (Tennessee)
Mississippi State (Texas A&M)
Arkansas (Texas)
Mississippi (Vanderbilt)
Tulane (Rice)
Memphis (UCF)
Arkansas State (Tulsa)
Louisiana Tech (Baylor)
Southern Miss (North Texas)
Louisiana-Lafayette (Texas Tech)

The three blue bloods in this hypothetical conference would continue to be LSU, Alabama and Auburn. All three have stood atop the SEC West for the past four years and that trend will continue, though Mike Leach's addition to Mississippi State and Lane Kiffin's addition to Ole Miss could throw an entertaining wrinkle into the conference. 

Every LSU fan already knows the yearly SEC opponents the Tigers take on in Florida, Alabama, Mississippi State, Auburn, Ole Miss and Texas A&M. In this hypothetical conference reorganization, Forde keeps LSU’s rivalry with Florida as the pinnacle "non-conference" matchup each year between the two programs. 

Some matchups would likely stay the same for the Tigers in the realignment conference. Alabama, Mississippi State and Auburn would all remain yearly matchups but some interesting rivalries could be developed and revived. 

Tulane and Memphis are two that would, at the very least, make for some entertaining outings. Memphis is coming off of arguably its best season in program history, going 12-1 in the regular season before losing to Penn State in the Cotton Bowl 53-39. Coach Mike Norvell took the Florida State head coaching vacancy before the bowl game so the program will be adjusting to new coach Ryan Silverfield.

The Green Wave would be a fun, in-state battle for LSU in this hypothetical conference, especially with Willie Fritz at the helm. Fritz has led Tulane to back-to-back winning seasons and even had the Green Wave on the cusp of a top-25 ranking early in 2019 after a 5-1 start. 

But, as would be the case with any realignment, there would be a few teams that are regular opponents that wouldn't be on the schedule. The first one that comes to mind is Texas A&M.

LSU has had its way with the Aggies since their insertion to the SEC in 2012. The two have faced each other every season since 2011, claiming eight of the nine meetings, most recently a 50-7 spanking to close the 2019 regular season in spectacular fashion.

If LSU were to play this schedule in 2020, facing all 11 conference opponents plus the matchup with Florida, a similar outcome to its season would be in store. The only major non-conference opponent the Tigers wouldn't have to face would be Texas. 

A 10-2 or 9-3 record would likely be the most likely outcome with the Crimson Tide, Gators and Auburn Tigers providing the most difficult matchups. 

Again, this is an exercise that would never happen and though it wouldn't change much about LSU's current slate of tough SEC opponents, the addition of some local schools would make for a fun twist to the schedule.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What is the General Feel On LSU Football Heading into 2020 Among Opposing SEC Coaches?

Offseason theme of losing players from championship team continues with loss of Marcel Brooks

Glen West

Who Are a Few 2020 Opponents LSU Football Will Need to Design Its Gameplans Around?

Ehlinger, Hill among the players Tigers will need to prepare gameplans for

Harrison Valentine

2022 Baton Rouge Prospect Emery Jones Talks Importance of Receiving an Offer from LSU Football

Jones talks Elite Underclassmen Camp experience, what he’s worked on in offseason

Glen West

LSU Basketball to Start Workouts in “Small Groups” on July 20, Coach Will Wade Says

Players will hold individual workouts in gym with a ball

Glen West

How LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow is Winning Over His Bengals Teammates Through Stellar Work Ethic

Burrow making the most of his first NFL offseason, even though he can't hit the field quite yet

Glen West

Report: LSU Sophomore Linebacker Marcel Brooks Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Brooks recorded eight tackles in 11 appearances as a freshman for the Tigers

Glen West

by

tiger4ever

2022 Top Offensive Tackle Will Campbell Taking His Time With Recruitment, Talks LSU Football

Campbell has strong relationship with LSU commit Walker Howard, Tigers coaching staff

Glen West

How Could an Extended Recruiting Dead Period Affect LSU Football in the Fall?

If dead period extends into college football season, it could make for uncomfortable decisions for high school recruits

Glen West

LSU 2021 Quarterback Commit Garrett Nussmeier Talks Elite 11 Camp, His Role Improving the 2021 Class

Now that he’s committed to LSU, Nussmeier hoping to help in Tigers recruitment efforts

Glen West

Where Do LSU’s Derek Stingley, JaCoby Stevens and Ja’Marr Chase Rank in the SEC for 2020 Season?

LSU stars ranked in the top-15 of returning conference players by College Football Network

Glen West

by

KING NOLA