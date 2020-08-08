With Virginia Pushing Start of Football to Spring, LSU Recruit Sherrod Covil Thinking of a Move Down South

Sherrod Covil has a tough decision ahead of him. The Chesapeake, Virginia 2022 cornerback is thinking of moving to Texas after it was announced by his home state that fall sports would be delayed to at least February.

For a prospect like Covil, whose recruitment is just now starting to take off, it's important that he has a junior season to continue to show college evaluators that he's improving. Covil is traveling to Houston in the very near future where he'll check out North Shore High School.

With family that lives in the area, Covil is intrigued by the prospects of finishing out his high school career in Texas. The program would be a great fit for him as well as it's currently where top 2022 cornerback Denver Harris attends as well.

"I just want to play," Covil said. "I'm going to fly out there for a few days, check out the practice, see what it's like and see if I want to make the move. If I don't like it out there then I'll just come back but I want to check out all of my options."

Some of the big schools that have offered Covil and keeping in touch with him are Michigan and Penn State though Alabama, Notre Dame and LSU have offered in the last few months. Covil just recently picked up the offer from the purple and gold on July 31, when he was able to spend a few minutes on the phone with cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond.

"He liked how physical I was, how versatile I was and how fast I get to the ball," Covil said. "I feel like I'm a hybrid that can play multiple positions in the secondary so they haven't told me exactly what they're recruiting me as."

LSU has already jumped out to a phenomenal start in the secondary for the 2022 class. The Tigers have commitments from safeties Bryce Anderson and Bryan Allen as well as cornerback Khamauri Rogers and would welcome another explosive playmaker like Covil.

In regards to his game, Covil describes his play style as an attacking, press safety. He likes to play close to the line of scrimmage and get his hands on bigger tight ends but also has the versatility to play deep as the strong safety.

"I'm good in 1v1 and it's easy to guard tight ends so I can guard the slot, I hit hard, I'm real physical and I'm not going to let you get an easy release off the line," Covil said.

This offseason, improving his speed has been the primary goal and he's starting to see it the hard work pay off in the way he's moving out on the field. He's also continuing to sharpen his technique including his footwork and hand placement.

The physical nature in which he plays is something he's learned by watching LSU defensive backs of the past. Jamal Adams and Tyrann Mathieu are a pair of former Tigers that Covil loved to watch growing up and are guys that he now plays in a similar manner to at Oscar Smith High School.

"With Tyrann Mathieu, he goes and just takes the ball from you and I've always loved that about him," Covil said. "I could probably do that a little bit better but the aggression they play with at LSU is something I admire."

Moving forward with LSU, Covil hopes to get on the phone with Ed Orgeron and more of the defensive staff in the future. The coaches can't officially contact Covil until Sept. 1 but that's a relationship he hopes to develop in the coming weeks and months.

"I know LSU is currently one of the best programs in the country and I'm amazed I've received an offer from them," Covil said. "They've got a bunch of players in the NFL, a bunch of legends that went there."