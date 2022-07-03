LSU Recruiting On a Roll After Picking Up Another Priority Target

The LSU 2023 recruiting class is on a roll, picking up a commitment from four-star edge rusher Joshua Mickens Sunday morning. Mickens is the second pledge for the Tigers this weekend as things start ramping up.

Mickens becomes the eighth commit in the 2023 class after welcoming four-star edge rusher Jaxon Howard Friday evening. An Indianapolis, Ind. native, Mickens is a top-five prospect in the state, with the Tigers swooping in to land him over North Carolina, Michigan State and numerous others.

Defensive line coach Jamar Cain is dominating the recruiting game after landing yet another gifted defensive lineman this weekend. At 6-foot-5, 225-pounds, Mickens' frame is already that of a college athlete, but will continue working on his technique to impact the next level.

Mickens has all the tools to be up next once in Baton Rouge. A physical specimen, once he puts it all together it will be quite the show.

A storm is coming with this 2023 class and this is just the beginning. After a month of June where LSU saw a number of prospects come to Baton Rouge on official visits, their efforts are starting to pay off.

Landing two top edge rushers in the country in one weekend is what head coach Brian Kelly and the Tigers needed, but the work isn’t done yet. There is still more to come this week.

"I'm not panicked by the fact that we only have a handful of commitments right now," recruiting coordinator Brian Polian said in April. "I think things will speed up here over the next four to six weeks. We're set up for some summer visits but I feel like we're on pace. The evaluation process has been really thorough and the coaches have been fantastic."

With eight spots filled, the Tigers focus will turn to filling positions of need over the next few months and evaluating the roster. LSU has a few targets set to announce their college decisions this week with a chance for this 2023 class to start taking shape.